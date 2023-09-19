Lee Dong-wook's look for Dermafirm's latest campaign wins the internet: "This man is so fine"

Lee Dong-wook recently featured in the latest campaign by Dermafirm, lending his stunning visuals to showcase the beauty products from its new The Peptide line. In the campaign pictorial, the K-drama star can be seen posing with Wrinkle Serum, Firming Cream, and Tension Mask from the same.

The Tale of the Nine Tailed star has been a long-time ambassador of the beauty brand, representing it since 2022. Along with that, he has led several campaigns for Dermafirm, having featured in its Cica A.C Line's campaign as well, rocking a red shirt to match the color theme of the same.

For The Peptide line's campaign as well, the Korean actor sported a mustard yellow suit, matching his ensemble with the yellow-brown theme of the newest collection by Dermafirm.

Netizens swooned over Lee Dong-wook's stunning visuals in Dermafirm's latest campaign, noting that he looked "fine" in the pictorial. Several of them stated that the Korean actor was the perfect fit for beauty campaigns, as his flawless skin best represents the efficacy of the skincare products.

The Peptide range comes with three products as of now, consisting of Wrinkle Serum, Firming Cream and Tension Mask. Known for its effectiveness on fine lines and wrinkles, Dermafirm's new collection uses peptides as the hero ingredient, which deeply penetrates the skin and leaves it plump and moisturized.

Lee Dong-wook looks dapper in subtle makeup and wavy hairstyle for Dermafirm's latest campaign

Lee Dong-wook matched the color theme of The Peptide range, opting for a gorgeous mustard yellow suit. However, he kept his fashion choices minimal to allow his glass-like skin to be the star of the show.

The K-drama star went with a subtle makeup look, with a flawless dewy base and minimal eye and cheek makeup. He kept his base makeup light and sheer, allowing his natural beauty to shine through.

The Bad and Crazy actor opted for light brow makeup to help define the shape and finished the makeup look with a natural pink lip shade that added a healthy dose of color to his face.

Lee Dong-wook rocked a wavy hairstyle for the campaign pictorial, parting his hair down the side and brushing it all away from his face. He went with a subtle wet look for the front sections of his hair, which helped the face-framing bangs to hold the styling.

The Guardian: The Lonely and Great God actor styled his hair to curl away from his face, which further emphasized the layers and added texture to the hairdo.

Fans loved the look the Touch Your Heart star went with for the Dermafirm campaign, noting that his side profile was flawless. Several of them swooned over his 'snatched' jawline, with an X user joking about the actor's sharp jawline poking their soul out of their body.

In other news, Lee Dong-wook recently made a show-stopping appearance at the Tissot Boutique in Switzerland, being a long-time ambassador of the Swiss watch brand. He also had the opportunity to visit its headquarters, where he got to visit the watch brand's workshop and tour its archives.