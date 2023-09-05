Lee Dong-wook's look for the Tissot Boutique's grand opening wins the internet: "Dashing. Debonair. Devastating."

Lee Dong-wook recently made an appearance at the grand opening of the Tissot Boutique in Interlaken. This is the fourth Tissot boutique in Switzerland, where one can enjoy the timepieces as well as experience the Swiss watch brand's history in an immersive multimedia form.

Prior to the opening ceremony, the K-drama star also visited the Tissot headquarters in Le Locle, where he got to visit the Swiss brand's watch workshop and tour its archives. The visit was made all the more iconic as he was personally welcomed by the group's CEO, Sylvain Dolla, who also accompanied him for the opening ceremony.

Lee Dong-wook exuded grace and elegance at the Tissot event, sporting an all-black ensemble and pairing it with a timepiece from the Swiss watch brand. Netizens were left in awe of his stunning visuals, as they swooned over his looks at the opening ceremony.

The Tale of the Nine Tailed star has been a long-time ambassador of Tissot and has led several campaigns for the same. Along with that, his recent cover feature in W Korea was in collaboration with the Swiss watch brand, where he rocked its PRX Powermatic 80 timepiece.

Lee Dong-wook looked dapper in natural makeup and brushed back hairstyle at the Tissot Boutique's Grand Opening in Interlaken, Switzerland

Lee Dong-wook sported an all-black outfit for the Tissot Boutique opening, opting for a dapper suit with a black shirt layered underneath. The outfit was classy and elegant, and a perfect fit for the gold-plated timepiece he went with for the opening ceremony.

He paired the gorgeous ensemble with a natural makeup look, opting for a soft dewy base that added just the right amount of glow to the high points of his face without making it look too shiny. For his lip makeup, he went with a glossy finish, sporting a stunning gradient look.

Lee Dong-wook rocked a chic wet look for his hairstyle, opting for a side part with his bangs styled to frame his face beautifully. Along with that, he curled the roots ever so slightly, which lent his hair some volume and made it look more fluffy. He also incorporated soft waves throughout his hair for some texture.

Fans absolutely loved the look he went with for the Tissot event, with several of them swooning over his beautiful smile. Along with that, an X user noted that he looked "handsome like a doll" at the opening ceremony. Some lucky fans who got to see the K-drama star in person exclaimed that he looked just as gorgeous in person as he did in the pictures from the event.

Lee Dong-wook also visited the Tissot headquarters while he was in Switzerland, showing up in a beige suit paired with a white t-shirt underneath. He went with similar beauty choices to his opening ceremony look, sporting a casual wet look for his hairstyle.