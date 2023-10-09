Kim Go-eun's look for Marie Claire Asia Star Awards 2023 wins the internet: "She is the epitome of timeless natural beauty"

Kim Go-eun made a show-stopping appearance at the Asia Star Awards (ASA) on October 5, 2023. The awards ceremony was a part of the ongoing Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), with the event being sponsored by the French luxury brand Chanel. BIFF collaborated with Marie Claire for ASA 2023, with the South Korean magazine offering a special edition in honor of the awards ceremony.

The Little Women actress showed up in an all-Chanel look, rocking a black gown with a thigh-high slit at the front. She paired it with black knee-high boots, draping a matching jacket over her shoulders to amp up the look.

With the actress being a long-time ambassador of the French fashion house, donning a Chanel fit was a given as she accepted the Marie Claire Award for her acting in the musical drama film Hero.

Fan reaction (Image via X/@SAL27229)

Netizens swooned over Kim Go-eun's stunning visuals, with X user @SAL27229 commenting:

"Call it ethereal, magical, exceptional, phenomenal, you name it all. And yes, she is the epitome of timeless natural beauty"

Fans couldn't help but gush over her natural beauty as she sported a subtle makeup look that allowed her glass-like skin to shine through.

The Korean actress' ensemble was the star of the show, with the gown using lace at the neckline and hemline for added texture. Along with that, the lace stretched all the way back, crisscrossing to add intrigue to the backless dress.

Kim Go-eun looked stunning in an effortless hair and makeup look at ASA 2023

While netizens loved her fashion choices, her natural beauty caught their eyes, as The King: Eternal Monarch actress rocked a minimalistic hair and makeup look.

For her makeup, Kim Go-eun sported a sheer dewy base with rosy cheeks, allowing her natural skin to peek through her base makeup. She kept her eye and lip makeup natural, opting for a rose pink lip shade and topping it with a lip gloss for an ultra-shiny finish.

Her eye makeup accentuated her beautiful eyes, with the Yumi’s Cells actress lining her upper lash line with black eyeliner and going for a heavy coat of mascara that provided her lashes with a stunning lift.

Kim Go-eun's hairstyle was quite effortless as she parted it down the middle, and styled it to curl away from her face, with the tips curled into soft waves to add a hint of texture to the hairdo.

Fan reactions (Image via X)

Many went on to call her the "main event" of the awards ceremony as fans swooned over her beautiful smile. An X user even claimed that she was the "face of the night."

In other news, Kim Go-eun made a statement-worthy appearance at the Chanel x Frieze event in Seoul on September 6, 2023. Following this, she starred on the cover of Marie Claire Korea, collaborating with Chanel for the October issue of the popular South Korean magazine.