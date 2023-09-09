Fans swoon over Kim Go-eun's look for Chanel x Frieze event in Seoul: "Beautiful, lovely and charming"

Kim Go-eun recently made an appearance at the Chanel x Frieze event in Seoul, which took place in the French luxury brand's flagship store in Apgujeong. On September 6, 2023, the luxury fashion house organized an art event showcasing various works from emerging artists in South Korea, presenting a range of pieces from contemporary artists.

The K-drama star was invited to enjoy the works of art alongside some of the biggest names in the K-entertainment industry, including BIGBANG's G-Dragon, Gray, Ahn Bo-hyun, Irene, Lee Je-hoon, and Jeon Yeo-been. The K-celebrities showed up in black-and-white ensembles to the iconic event, rocking all-Chanel looks for the art showcase.

The Guardian: The Lonely and Great God actress stole netizens' hearts with her stunning visuals and adorable behavior, especially grabbing attention for her shy demeanor. She sported an all-Chanel look like the rest of the celebrities who attended the event, pairing floral print topwear with an ultra-shiny knee-length skirt.

Kim Go-eun has been a long-time ambassador of the French fashion house, having been associated with the brand since 2019. She has represented Chanel in several campaigns and events, having recently attended its Tweed de Chanel High Jewelry event in Seoul.

Kim Go-eun went with an elegant half-up half-down hairdo for the Chanel x Frieze event in Seoul

Kim Go-eun's fashion choices were understated yet fabulous, further accentuating her stunning visuals. For the Chanel x Frieze event, she went with a natural makeup look with a dewy base that lent her skin a beautiful glow. She incorporated a light dusting of blusher to add a healthy dose of color to her cheeks, which gave her a natural-looking flush.

For her lips, the King: Eternal Monarch star opted for a peachy hue in a creamy finish, which beautifully defined her lips while also adding a hint of shine to them. She kept her eye makeup minimal, lining her upper lash line with black eyeliner and smudging it out for a subtle smokey eye. The heavy coat of mascara was the perfect finishing touch to her eye makeup look, as it provided a subtle lift to her lashes that gave her a stunning wide awake look.

Kim Go-eun's hairstyle was fun and effortless, with the K-drama star opting for a half-up half-down hairdo for the Chanel event. She tied the top section of her hair into a simple bun, which kept any locks of hair away from her face. Along with that, she also incorporated soft waves into the bottom section of her hair, adding volume and texture to the hairstyle that made it look casual yet chic.

Fans absolutely loved Kim Go-eun's look for the Chanel x Frieze event, with several of them going on to call her the "Queen of Chanel". Many swooned over her stunning visuals, while others commended her fashion choices, exclaiming that she was looking "chic as always".

In other news, Kim Go-eun recently made headlines for her adorable interaction with the media. The short video where she could be seen giggling and then running into the venue went viral on social media platforms, with netizens claiming it was quite usual for the Korean actress, as she had a similar moment during the Tweed de Chanel High Jewelry event.

Her interaction with the K-celebrities present at the event had the fans cheering, as they got to witness a Yumi's Cells reunion with her then-co-star Ahn Bo-hyun. Along with that, she also interacted with her fellow Chanel ambassador G-Dragon, with their awkward yet adorable exchange after posing for a picture together catching the netizens' attention.