BIGBANG G-Dragon's look for Chanel x Frieze event in Seoul wins the internet: "Dark Chanel Prince"

On September 6, 2023, BIGBANG's G-Dragon made an appearance at the Chanel x Frieze event in Seoul, a stunning art event with works from up-and-coming artists in South Korea. The art showcase took place in the Chanel flagship store in Apgujeong, presenting vibrant pieces from contemporary artists.

The BIGBANG star was one of the exclusive guests invited to the star-studded event, which also had Kim Go-eun, Ahn Bo-hyun, Gray, Lee Je-hoon, Irene, and Jeon Yeo-been in attendance. Maintaining the black-and-white theme, most K-celebrities went with for the Chanel event, but G-Dragon added his own twist to his ensemble as he rocked a mix of pieces from the menswear as well as womenswear collection.

The BANG BANG BANG singer is well-known for his "genderless" take on fashion, often blurring the boundaries with his fashion and beauty choices. Netizens were highly appreciative of his look for the Chanel x Frieze event, with several users noting that he was a true fashion icon alongside being an amazing K-pop idol.

G-Dragon and Chanel's collaboration goes way back in time, as the K-pop sensation has been part of the luxury brand's guest list since 2014. Not only was he the first Asian global brand ambassador for the French fashion house but was also quite close with late Karl Lagerfeld. His presence was thus a given at the Chanel x Frieze event, with his outfit best representing the luxury fashion brand's aesthetic.

BIGBANG G-Dragon looked gorgeous in a subtle makeup look and fluffy hairstyle at the Chanel x Frieze event in Seoul

G-Dragon brought together edgy and elegant design elements by combining leather with frills and bows. While the leather jacket and pants added a cool charm, the white shirt he layered underneath the leather jacket featured a frilly neckline and bows at the wrist, softening the overall look.

The FANTASTIC BABY singer paired his fashion choices with a subtle makeup look, opting for a dewy base that lent a stunning glow to his skin. Moreover, he kept his eye and cheek makeup minimal, lining his waterline with black eyeliner and adding a hint of black eyeshadow to the outer corners of his eyes for a soft smokey look. For his lips, he went with a nude lip shade that beautifully defined his lips without looking too intense.

G-Dragon kept his hairstyle light and fluffy for the Chanel event, incorporating soft waves and curling the roots of his hair for a voluminous hairdo. The hairstyle was fun and effortless, with the singer keeping his bangs soft and feathery to avoid it from looking too blunt - a fact that his fans and netizens were highly appreciative of.

Fans swooned over his stunning visuals for the exclusive event, stating that he looked gorgeous in his fashion and beauty choices he went with for the art showcase. An Instagram user even went on to title him the "Chanel Prince," while others exclaimed that the K-pop sensation was looking regal in the all-Chanel look.

In other news, G-Dragon's interaction with K-drama star Kim Go-eun caught netizens' attention as the fashion icons were adorably awkward after posing for a picture together. The interaction was unexpected yet iconic, with many K-pop and K-drama fans noting that their worlds collided in that moment.