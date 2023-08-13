Seventeen Joshua’s look for the Arena magazine cover wins the internet: “That smile makes everything brighter”

Fans can’t keep calm as Seventeen’s Joshua pictorial feature on the latest edition for Arena Homme + Korea’s September 2023 has kept them hyped. So far, only one image has been released, but it has captured their attention nonetheless.

Also known as SEVENTEEN’s gentleman who has been acclaimed for his calm and composed nature, Joshua has been featured on the cover of multiple magazines, including Vogue, Chic Magazine, and MAPS. But with the surfacing of his latest magazine cover image, fans have gone gaga over his comfy look and brilliant smile.

Joshua's latest Arena Homme+ magazine feature (Image via Twitter/ @svthamster)

In the picture, Joshua is seen sporting a beige beanie, with his hair in styled messily and some of the fringes even covering his eyes. The K-pop singer and dancer has won over many hearts with his smile, making this feature a viral topic of discussion among online social media users.

This reaction from CARATs (fandom name of SEVENTEEN) has been expected as they took to social media to comment on his look and praise the singer. To give an example of the fandom's reaction, user @wuxiahiraeth wrote:

Fan on Reddit comments on Joshua's latest Arena magazine cover (Image via reddit.com)

SEVENTEEN Joshua's Arena Homme+ magazine feature hasbeen the talk of the town among CARATs

Member of South Korean K-pop group SEVENTEEN, Joshua is known for his vocals and collaboration with rapper Kisum for the song You and Me. He grew up with a passion for dance and music and began his career early on with a church choir. Later, he went on to join Pledis Entertainment and debuted as part of SEVENTEEN.

Arena Homme+ has previously featured Joshua along with Mingyu, Seungkwan, and The8 in 2019. However, Joshua's latest feature for the magazine's upcoming issue's pictorial is reportedly a twelve picture collection that is keeping fans on their toes since the released image itself isn't enough when there are eleven more pictures to admire.

As such, the latest magazine feature has made many fans of SEVENTEEN to social media platforms like Reddit and X (formerly Twitter) to shower praises on the vocalist.

Fans pouring their love for Joshua's Arena magazine feature (Image via Reddit)

The styling for the magazine feature is simple and showcases Joshua's smiling face in focus. The cream coloured beanie and minimal makeup, with light falling directly on his face, makes his face glow - a fact that has been commented by fans.

Joshua's Arena Homme+ Korea magazine cover getting love from fans (Image via Twitter/ @hrtcoups)

Joshua's Arena Homme+ Korea magazine feature getting love from fans (Image via Twitter/ @svthamester)

Joshua's Arena Homme+ Korea magazine feature getting love from fans (Image via Twitter/ @seokjinniall)

Joshua is known to be one of the main English-speaking members of the band SEVENTEEN. He is loved for his calm personality, which reflects in his soothing voice, and this is the essence that Arena Homme+ Korea’s September 2023's issue has tried to capture - the sweet smile of SEVENTEEN’s gentleman.

With fans pouring love to the SEVETEEN vocalist, the September issue of the magazine has grabbed a lot of attention before its release. The magazine's September edition stars BTS' Kim Taehyung (popularly known as V) on the cover.