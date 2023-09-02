Seventeen's Jun latest magazine pictorial wins the internet "my heart drops cuz of this man"

i-[[[SEVENTEEN’s Wen Junhui, fondly known by his stage name Jun has won the internet with his Nylon China magazine feature titled “LOOK IN THE MIRROR”. Dressed in a dark ochre oversized jacket with a black collar, the idol looked like a real-life anime character with his hair adorning his face and black-rimmed glasses. Under the jacket, Jun was seen wearing a black vest and trousers that matched his jacket on the cover of the magazine's September 2023 cover.

Posing against a grey background, SEVENTEEN’s Jun and his artistic feature with the Nylon China magazine sent his fans into a frenzy.

Jun's fans spammed Nylone China's Instagram post announcing the singer's feature. While they gushed over his looks, one fan said that their heart "drops cuz [sic] of this man [the idol]."

An ecstatic fan comment on Jun's Nylon China feature (Image via Instagram/ @nylonchina)

Nylon China's theme for their September 2023 issue revolves around how a mirror allows people to see who they really are and allows them to be their true self.

SEVENTEEN’s Jun is on Nylon China's September 2023 cover and fans can't contain their excitement

A man of many talents, SEVENTEEN's Jun has won over his fans with his singing and dancing skills. Recently, he wowed his fans with his acting skills as Ling Chao in Exclusive Fairytale. Often termed as SEVENTEEN’s shy boy and ultimate performer, the South Korean idol has charmed his fans once again with his latest magazine pictorial.

Taking to social media platforms, fans expressed their delight and joy at seeing Jun on the cover of the magazine. While some said that he was an extremely handsome man, others said that he looked like a "living anime."

Fans are all praises for Jun's latest magazine pictorial (Image via Instagram/ @nylonchina)

The South Korean boy band carried out their promotional activities without Jun and The8 in September 2021 as they returned to their home country, China. However, the South Korean band is back together with Jun also having released his digital single PSYCHO in June 2023.

According to some fans on Reddit, Jun’s works PSYCHO and LIMBO are compared to mirrors which was the theme for Nylon China’s September issue. In these, fans suggest that Jun sometimes exists as a Chinese member of the South Korean band while in others he is a performer in dramas and on the stage. They claim that he often thinks and lives alone in the room built within his heart.

Carats (the fandom name for SEVENTEEN fans) all over the globe are always excited to see their favorite boy band members try something new. Now with Jun's latest Nylon China feature, the love and excitement are evident all over social media.