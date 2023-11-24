"Everyone's Dream Man": BTS' RM makes a dashing appearance at W Korea's 18th Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign event 

On Friday, November 24, BTS' RM made heads turn when he made a dashing appearance at the 18th Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign event organized by W Korea. This marked Bangtan's leader's first appearance since BIG HIT MUSIC announced that the remaining BTS members had initiated their military enlistment process.

For those unaware, on November 22, BIG HIT MUSIC announced that the remaining BTS members - RM, Jimin, Jungkook, and V- would be eligible to begin their mandatory military service. The members will reconvene as a seven-member group again in 2025, and this might be the last public appearance for Bangtan's leader before his enlistment.

Dressed in an all-denim outfit, with a grey tie and a black blazer, BTS' RM cut a stylish figure in his now trademark buzzcut hair and effortless style, looking every inch the superstar he is. ARMYs couldn't get enough of BTS' leader and took to X (formerly Twitter) to lavish praise on him.

BTS' RM's endearing interaction with the paparazzi earns loving reactions from ARMYs on X

It is a known fact that BTS' RM is one of the most influential musicians in the world and one-seventh of what is arguably the greatest boy band in the world, BTS. He is also Bangtan's revered leader and, hence, commands love, respect, and admiration wherever he goes.

ARMYs were excited to learn that the Indigo singer would attend W Korea's 18th Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign event. Dressed in Bottega Veneta from top to bottom, BTS' RM cut a stylish figure in reportedly one of his final public appearances before his military enlistment.

He wore a cotton shirt with top stitching paired with a leather tie, a denim jacket, a black blazer, jeans, and boots, looking effortlessly suave. However, being a massive global superstar, the Still Life singer shared a rare, goofy moment with the paparazzi. When the media requested him to look left and pose for pictures, BTS' RM looked confused and asked the paparazzi which left he should look.

The cameramen and photographers were equally amused and guided him to pose correctly. ARMYs cannot get enough of Intro: Persona hitmaker's impromptu yet endearing interaction with the media.

BTS' RM has taken to his personal Instagram to share pictures with TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Soobin and Yeonjun and actors Ha Seok-jin and Kim Ji-seok. He was also seen interacting with Bada Lee and Tiger JK. The celebrities who were in attendance at the star-studded event were:

BLACKPINK's Jennie

TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Soobin and Yeonjun

GOT7's BamBam

Bada Lee

Irene Kim

Stray Kids’ Hyunjin

HyunA

ITZY’s Yeji, Yuna, and Ryujin

Lee Sung-kyung

Uhm Jung-hwa

MAMAMOO's Hwasa

MONSTA X's Shownu

aespa

Lee Soo-hyuk

RIIZE

Sunmi

ZEROBASEONE’s Zhang Hao, Hanbin, Jiwoong

Interestingly, BTS' RM was seated next to aespa's Karina, with whom he was embroiled in dating rumors. He was also seen vibing to aespa's Next Level with Bada Lee.

Last year, the Mono singer attended W Korea's 'Love Your W' event with his bandmate J-hope and even enthralled audiences with a performance of his hit collab song Sexy Nukim with The Balming Tiger. This year, however, he was the sole BTS member to attend the event.

BTS' RM launches a new alternate Instagram account

On November 22, the day BIG HIT MUSIC announced BTS' plans to enlist in the military, BTS' leader RM launched a new Instagram account @rpwprpwprpwp. Fans were convinced that the account was meant for his new, upcoming album.

ARMYs were reminded of Wootteo, the adorable, animated figure that acted as the official mascot of Jin's song The Astronaut. However, since the launch of the Instagram account, ARMYs have noticed the Wildflower singer has only shared a picture of himself and has left the comment section open for fans.

Fans believe the newly launched @rpwprpwprpwp account could be both for his upcoming album and a medium by which ARMYs can drop personalized messages for BTS' leader RM.