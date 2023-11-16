"THE PERFECT FAMILY PICTURE": BTS' RM warms ARMYs hearts by posting a picture with his parents

RM from BTS recently shared a heartwarming surprise on his Instagram, capturing the attention and affection of the K-pop community. The rapper posted a photo with his parents, who posted next to him.

While RM has previously shown glimpses of his parents separately or in prior images, on November 13, 2023, he revealed for the first time a picture of both his parents together with him.

Expand Tweet

This particular image was part of a series of three photos, all focusing solely on RM. Fans were deeply moved by this specific photo, deeming it exceptionally special. A user on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) even went on to label it:

"THE PERFECT FAMILY PICTURE."

BTS' RM wins the hearts of his fans with a single photograph

Kim Nam-joon of BTS has recently been in the spotlight as he celebrates six years in the industry since formally changing his stage name. After four years as Rap Monster, BTS's leader startled ARMYs exactly six years ago when he revealed the permanent change to RM.

This heartfelt decision was communicated through a letter to the ARMYs back then, in which he expressed the difficulty of this choice and called for his fans to embrace it and support him.

“However, I will be thankful from the bottom of my heart if you would welcome the new name after much deliberation. Thank you -RM-”

This news touched the emotions of the ARMYs, prompting RM to share a post to offer comfort. He personally comforted the ARMYs with a photo from a past trip to Spain with his parents, reportedly taken in February or March of this year.

Expand Tweet

Fans were excited to see him with both of his parents in the black-and-white photo set against a scenic background. All three were dressed in winter clothes, with fans noting the resemblance and describing RM as the perfect mixture of both parents.

While RM had shared photos of his mother before, this was the first time fans got to see his father in his current look, though he had previously posted a childhood picture with his father.

By posting a picture with his parents, RM became the first BTS member to officially bring his parents into the limelight, symbolizing the trust he places in his fans to share his family.

Fans responded warmly to this gesture:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The BTS member's other two images were of him alone. One image showed him sitting in front of a vanity, taking a mirror selfie while surrounded by makeup. The second was an old photograph of him standing in a roped tunnel, casually posing with his short hair.

This voluntary gesture of posting a photo with his parents had waves of joy running throughout the fandom. They now anticipate getting a glimpse of every BTS member's family members, which will make the fandom feel closer than ever.