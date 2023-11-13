On Sunday, November 12, in celebration of the six-year mark of BTS RM's official stage name, fans brought back the idol's several achievements as a solo artist, the group's leader, and the main rapper.

The stage name, RM, comes with several meaningful qualities that symbolize his growth in the music industry and the aims he has for his career in the future. As such, fans have been cheering the idol's sixth year of his stage name's official embarkment.

Additionally, fans also revived a past letter that the idol wrote six years ago to officially announce his new stage name to ARMYs. Since the stage name also closely relates to the idol's solo career, fans also celebrated his solo discography, which began with his several SoundCloud and Mixtape releases.

BTS RM wrote a letter to his fans 6 years back, announcing his name change

During BTS' debut in 2013, RM went by the stage name RapMonster. However, in 2017, the idol released a heartfelt letter to fans announcing that he'll officially be shifting his stage name from RapMonster to RM.

His letter read:

"Ever since the end of 2012, I've been using the name RapMonster for about five years now. It's becasue of a verse in a song I wrote during my trainee years, so it became my stage name that naturally stuck to the staff ans member...But when I was working under the name, BangtanSonyeondan RapMonster, I thought it was a little lengthy..."

BTS RM continued:

"Sometimes I lightly introduce myself with RapMon or RM instead of the full name, RapMonster. Therefore, I will officially change my stage name to RM, which I feel like goes along with the songs I want to create in the future and have a wider though perspective..."

The BTS leader concluded:

"It might seem odd and unfamiliar to change a stage name that was used since debut. However, I will be thankful from the bottom of my heart if you would welcome my new name after much deliberation." (Source and Translation via X/@ForeverwithRM)

While many speculated that the new stage name was just an abbreviation of RapMonster, the idol's comments on the same put forth that it refers to a spectrum of things and it aims to allow him the space to grow as a person and an artist. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight soon after the release of his letter to fans, BTS RM dished more about his new stage name.

He stated that part of the reason behind his stage name change was to abbreviate and shorten his previous stage name, RapMonster. However, he also elaborated that the RM could possibly stand as an abbreviation for RealMe or anything else that goes along the same lines.

Now, six years after changing his stage name, fans have also been praising the idol for his several remarkable music productions and releases as both a BTS member and an individual artist.

With his meaningful and noteworthy embarkation meeting its six-year mark, fans have been enthusiastically cheering on the same by trending 'From RM to FOREVER' as they look forward to the idol's future works as BTS RM.