"If I didn't have that calling, I'd die": BTS RM shares his thoughts on creating a positive influence with his music in a 038c interview

BTS member Kim Namjoon, who is popularly known by his stage name RM, took the internet by storm recently, as his latest interview with 038c magazine dropped online. On November 23, 2023, RM left fans in awe with his raw emotions and unfiltered thoughts, as he mentioned that creating music and helping people was his ultimate calling.

When probed by the publication, the BTS frontman revealed an instance that shaped his current views as an artist. The rapper-songwriter behind the critically acclaimed album Indigo recounted the time when he went to Kim Yuna's concert and witnessed one of the fans profusely cry and scream about how Kim Yuna's music has kept him alive.

RM was moved by the incident, and it was then that the Still Alive singer found his purpose. He decided that he would use his own music to help the world, otherwise he'd die.

"When I went to the concert of Kim Yuna, the leader of the band Jaurim l. I heard a fan screaming in tears, "I didn't kill myself because of you." I have received positive messages about how people have benefited from my music before, but hearing this right next to me was profound. I realized that music can really save people. That's what I want to do. I could not survive in BTS without that calling. If I didn't have that calling, I'd die."

"It's not the crown I asked for": RM opens his heart about the huge responsibilities that come with power and fame

In his latest interview, the main rapper of BTS, who is also a songwriter and a record producer, didn't shy away from baring his soul. Recalling how often he has been asked about why he chose to be an artist, Kim Namjoon mentioned that he never asked for the crown. The artist explained how he learned at the tender age of 16 that with huge fame and power comes huge responsibilities.

"Some people question why I do it, but at the end of the day, if you don’t wear the crown, you don’t understand. It’s not a crown that I asked for, but I try to stay positive and use my influence."

When he was made the leader of his group, he wasn't just burdened with leading his six team members into the tumultuous world of fame and music, but he was also entrusted with the power to change the world. Often contemplating how he can use his art and turn his "individuality into universality," he confessed that he finds it beautiful and "cosmic" to see people being touched by an artist's art.

"What should I do is take the most beautiful thing about my art and turn my personal individuality into universality. It's so beautiful to see people laughing and crying because artists made their stories universal and cosmic."

Namjoon has always been vocal about his views on society and its norms and the stereotypes that have shackled the world. With his songs and music, he has often advocated raising awareness for mental health, societal prejudice, gender norms, neglected youth, and self-love, among others.

The BTS ARMY were thus moved to tears as they came across his latest interview with 038c magazine. As several snippets of the interview circulated online, fans found RM's altruistic nature inspiring. They lauded the artist behind Yun and Still Life for his thought-provoking statements. A fan tweeted on X, formerly Twitter, and lauded his "authenticity and honesty," as it was further echoed by other fans from across the world.

The interview with 038c magazine further shed light upon the article published by Rolling Stones on September 27, 2023, when it called the rapper one of the most important and intriguing people in K-pop and the music industry. Fans believe his influence and musical brilliance are evident in the 217 tracks that the Korean Music Copyright Association (KOMCA) has credited him for as a songwriter.

This further highlights Kim Namjoon's interview with the iconic musician Pharrell Williams for Rolling Stones on November 1, 2022. Both the artists discussed music, producing, and much more. Namjoon reiterated in the interview how his love for contemporary art has helped him write songs and create music that would resonate with listeners and help influence the world for the better.

Even his celebrated solo album, Indigo, talks about the themes of overcoming struggles and loneliness, inequality, class prejudice, the quandary of fleeting life, and finding oneself when everything is lost. Indigo debuted at No.15 on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart in December 2022.

In other news, Kim Namjoon of BTS has confirmed that he is working on new music, although he hasn't disclosed the release date for the same. Meanwhile, HYBE announced on November 22, 2023, that the BTS leader along with the remaining three members Jimin, Taehyung, and Jungkook, have started their enlistment process.