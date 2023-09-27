Rolling Stones Korea calls BTS Namjoon the power of high culture in their latest issue for his influence on contemporary culture and space

On Wednesday, September 27, 2023, Rolling Stones Korea published an issue on the leader of BTS, RM, aka Kim Namjoon, calling the rapper one of the most fascinating and significant figures in the K-Pop industry. With 217 songs accredited to him by the Korean Music Copyright Association (KOMCA), his influence and relevance at the same time are quite iconic, as he is conquering the music panorama with his music prowess.

"RM's pride in Korean culture resonates with the times, raising a new topic: 'Is the authentic Korea the Korea that is also known globally?' It is no exaggeration to say that RM opened the horizon for this discussion, which was newly ignited by the success of 'K' (Korea). RM creates the ‘power of high culture," Rolling Stones Korea stated.

Kim Namjoon of BTS (Images via Twitter/ @Uwie280371)

On September 6, Namjoon made a strong impression at the opening ceremony of the exhibition Kangseo-kyung: Willow North Kugtail at the Leeum Music of Art. Dressed in an ensemble from the Bottega Veneta line, Kim Namjoon exuded an aura that was both smooth and rugged. It would not be an overstatement to claim that Namjoon's influence as both an artist and an art enthusiast is unparalleled.

During the opening ceremony of the exhibition, which displayed the modern essence of the Korean cultural world, the appearance of the young musician and his fame stood tall amidst the crowd.

BTS Namjoon aims to take Korean music to the next level

Further elaborating on the rapper's grand aim, Rolling Stones Korea writes how the Still Life rapper and songwriter is ardently working with young artists who are hip in Seoul, like Hwang So-yoon, Paul Blanco, and Balming Tiger, breaking down the barriers of K-Pop, which is interpreted as idol music in a restricted manner, and expanding the ground. His interest in art and deriving inspiration from it to create musical masterpieces is well known among his fans, the ARMY.

Speaking about his influence, Rolling Stones Korea writes,

"Through his influence, RM adds another layer of fertilizer to the roots of history and helps to make Korean culture more luxuriant. His recent musical moves are also in the line."

During the September 6 event, the Indigo famed rapper and music producer stated that he wanted his country to be the world’s most beautiful country,

“I want my country to be the most beautiful country in the world. The only thing I want to have is the power of high culture," Kim Namjoon to Rolling Stones.

On top of that, the Korean musician made waves as he performed on the last day of his band member’s concert in Seoul. The BTS leader performed on the D-DAY world tour’s last show on August 6, 2023, alongside SUGA. He appeared fearless and enormous as he stood in the spotlight that resembled a streetlight and doubled down on his show of power.

With shaky hands, RM said the words "You don't have to be" in a new song after taking the stage for the first time in more than a year as the long-awaited last concert guest on the D-DAY global tour. The Still Life and Closer famed songwriter and rapper performed an untitled song that is yet to be released.

"His voice was tinged with a dizzying nostalgia for the sky he suddenly looked up to one day in his fierce and empty daily life," writes the magazine.

"He's so fine": Fans swoon over BTS Namjoon over his latest photoshoot for GQ Japan Art Edition Special for November

Fans of the leader of BTS, who is also a music producer, rapper, and songwriter, praised the idol for getting involved in projects that are closest to his heart, like attending the Kangseo-kyung: Willow North Kugtail exhibition or doing a feature for GQ Japan alongside the acclaimed Japanese contemporary artist, Hiroshi Sugimoto.

BTS ARMY rushed to social media, cheered for the Wild Flower rapper and songwriter, and heaped praise on him.

According to South Korean news agency Yonhap News, all seven BTS members have their contracts with Big Hit Entertainment renewed for a second time on September 25, 2023. After HYBE Corporation made its statement on September 20, the news outlet said that all seven members, including those who were in the military, signed the contracts.

The group is prepared to resume group activities in 2025, and by the end of 2023, BTS RM, Jimin, Taehyung, aka V, and Jungkook will announce their military enlistment dates as well.

In other news, Kim Namjoon made a donation of 100 million KRW ($73,705 approx.) to the Korean Society of Forensic Science on September 27, 2023. After becoming acquainted with Professor Lee Ho of Chonbuk National University through the tvN entertainment program A Dictionary of Mysterious Human Trivia that is Useless to Know, RM made the decision to make this contribution.