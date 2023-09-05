“He is doing him”: Fans go gaga as BTS’ RM as he attends a Bottega Veneta sponsored event in Seoul

The day of September 5, 2023, became a delightful one for the ARMY fans after they witnessed BTS leader Kim Namjoon, aka RM, all dressed up at an event after his brief absence from the media. RM stepped out to attend a Bottega Veneta event in Seoul as an esteemed ambassador of the brand.

He looked sleek and stylish in the outfit he wore. A lot of publications even took this opportunity to interview the BTS star. He was last seen publically at Suga/ Agust D’s D-DAY concert finale in Seoul on August 6. This appearance marked one month since his absence from public eye.

BTS leader RM Shines at Suki Seokyeong Kang's Exhibition in Collaboration with Bottega Veneta

As BTS members continue to grace numerous events and collaborations, leader Kim Namjoon, known as RM, recently made his presence felt at the opening of Suki Seokyeong Kang's exhibition, "Willow Drum Oriole," in partnership with Bottega Veneta.

RM's appointment as the first-ever celebrity brand ambassador for Bottega Veneta was announced on March 30, 2023, and since then, he has actively fulfilled his duties by attending various events. This exhibition was a special occasion, and RM made sure to make a stylish statement. He arrived at the event dressed in a lavish full-length leather pant paired with a greenish-beige full-sleeved shirt. His outfit was simple yet striking, emphasizing the minimalistic aspect of fashion.

What truly sets RM apart is not just his fashion choices but also his warm and approachable demeanor. At the exhibition, he engaged in conversations with those around him, showcasing his friendly and down-to-earth nature. Fans and attendees were quick to capture these moments, resulting in numerous photos and videos that highlighted RM's charm.

During the event, RM had the opportunity to converse with several notable figures, including Bottega Veneta's CEO, Bartolomeo Leo Rongone. These interactions not only cement RM's role as a brand ambassador but also highlight his ability to connect with people from various walks of life.

One of the most memorable aspects of the evening was RM's interaction with the artist behind the exhibition, Suki Seokyeong Kang. The two engaged in conversations and took multiple pictures together, demonstrating RM's genuine interest in the world of art.

Fans took to Twitter to react to this appearance of their favorite leader:

Fans, who are well aware of the BTS leader's passion for art, couldn't help but express their admiration for his continued exploration of the art world. He has been known to visit various museums around the globe, often sharing his experiences and insights on his social media platforms. His appreciation for art reflects his intellectual depth and creativity, qualities that also shine through in his music and lyrics.

The BTS member's presence at the "Willow Drum Oriole" exhibition not only celebrated the collaboration between art and fashion but also showcased his role as a cultural influencer and ambassador. As he continues to make waves in the world of fashion and art, fans eagerly anticipate the next chapter in RM's journey as an artist and a global icon.