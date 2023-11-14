"NAMJOON NEW MUSIC?": Fans go feral as BTS RM reveals working on new songs during his recent Weverse LIVE

BTS frontman Namjoon, aka RM, had a live open conversation on Weverse for fans, covering a wide range of things, including Jimin, Jungkook, and Taehyung. On November 14, 2023, RM mentioned on Weverse LIVE that he would want to travel to India. In his chat with the BTS ARMY, the Indigo rapper and songwriter made reference to serving in the military and also talked about the specifics of his most recent facial scars.

However, one of the major highlights of the live session was the artist hinting at releasing new music soon when fans asked him if he was currently working on new songs. He said,

"You'll get to know real soon! Surprises are always really good."

Evidently, as a result of that statement, fans went berserk and tweeted on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "NAMJOON NEW MUSIC?" expressing their excitement and anticipation for his upcoming releases.

The anticipation for his upcoming releases has been heightened since he performed one of his unreleased songs at the last D-DAY world tour concert of BTS Suga on August 6, 2023, in Seoul. Titled Unreleased—as stated by Namjoon since the name of the song was yet to be determined—he performed it for the BTS ARMY present on the last day of Suga's concert.

"Last gift": Fans speculate that Namjoon might release his new music before he enlists in the military

In the Weverse LIVE on November 14, 2023, Namjoon mentioned that his new music would be divergent from his previous tracks. As an artist who has the second-highest songwriting credits (218) to his name on the Korea Music Copyright Association (KOMCA), the anticipation for his upcoming music projects speaks volumes in itself.

Hence, the latest reveal of his upcoming music, for which the BTS leader has been extremely discreet since August 2023, excited fans and gave them a newfound enthusiasm with which they are looking forward to the release. Furthermore, since 2023 is nearing its end, this further reminded the fans of HYBE's statement regarding Namjoon's enlistment date to be announced by the end of the year.

As varied emotions overwhelmed the BTS ARMYs, they flooded X (formerly Twitter) and tweeted, "Last gift before 'hi, this is BIGHIT MUSIC'" and "We might get a new Namjoon song before he leaves for the military." Others expressed their excitement for the upcoming music.

Meanwhile, the track Unreleased (the final title hasn't been announced yet) has already made his fans groove to it since the BTS leader and rapper performed it on August 6, 2023, at Suga's concert.

RM further stated the reason behind the song's release—that he had written it, especially as a present to the fans in anticipation of his upcoming military enlistment—as the impassioned notes of his composition inundated the air. Fans were taken aback and extremely affected by this revelation, which added an extra emotional dimension to an already intense and exuberant event.

BTS RM has surpassed 2 billion streams on Spotify across all solo credits, which further made his fans leap with joy. The BTS ARMY is eagerly waiting for the rapper to release new music.