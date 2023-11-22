"New account for promoting his new album": BTS' RM's shares link to an unknown new Instagram account reportedly teasing his upcoming music release

On November 22, BTS' RM took to his personal Instagram account @rkive to launch a new, alternate account with a unique username - @rpwprpwprpwp. The launch of this new Instagram account comes on the same day as BIG HIT MUSIC's official announcement that BTS' RM, Jimin, Jungkook, and V have initiated their military enlistment process.

This means they will be called to serve in the military anytime soon, and ARMYs will be updated about the members' future course of action in a separate update. A couple of hours after BIG HIT MUSIC's announcement, Bangtan's leader mysteriously launched a new Instagram account that currently boasts 967 K followers at the time of writing and features no content.

The profile picture is black, and only follows Bangtan's leader's official Instagram account @rkive. ARMYs have already begun guessing what this is for: "New account for promoting his new album."

BTS' RM's fans discover new Instagram username has a unique meaning

Parallelly, BTS' RM has changed his profile picture to all black with his bio promoting his new Instagram account @rpwprpwprpwp. ARMYs are convinced that the new Instagram account is related to his upcoming music release, which he has been teasing for several months.

After releasing his debut solo album Indigo in December 2022, Bangtan's leader has collaborated with other artists, including Smoke Sprite with So! YoON!. However, his upcoming music release, titled RM4, will be his first official release since Indigo.

ARMYs noticed that just like Jin had created an alternate account for Wootteo, the cute animated figure released as part of the promotional campaign for The Astronaut, BTS' RM has launched an alternate Instagram account as part of his promotional activities for his new album.

However, ARMYs noticed that the unique username @rpwprpwprpwp has an interesting meaning behind it. An ARMY using the username @bichwi has noticed that the English letters 'R' and 'P' represent the Korean alphabets 'j' and 'k' as shown in the embed below.

When the Hangul alphabet is stringed together, it translates to "I'll make it" or "It's me It's me It's me".

Of course, it is merely a guess by ARMYs. However, fans know the deep level of symbolism, knowledge, and expertise BTS' RM puts into every work and project. They have taken to X to share their excitement regarding his upcoming music release and new Instagram account.

Additionally, ARMYs are convinced that BTS' RM might drop a new album by midnight KST, and as promised before, he will release a new song, mixtape, or his sophomore album either by the end of December 2023 or sometime early next year.

Furthermore, fans have noticed that Lee Seok-jun, the executive producer of BTS' music videos like J-hope's MORE and Arson and Smoke Sprite, has followed BTS' RM's new account. Also, the Still Life singer's collaborator friends Sam Yawhn and John Eun have followed his new alternate Instagram account.

BTS' RM's fans praise him for choosing to enlist in military with the maknae line

Bangtan's oldest three members, Jin, SUGA, and J-hope, already serve in the military. ARMYs eagerly awaited an official update about the remaining four members: RM, Jimin, Jungkook, and V.

On November 22, BIG HIT MUSIC revealed that the Wildflower singer and the maknae line members Jimin, Jungkook, and V have begun the enlistment process, which means they will be called to enlist in the military anytime now.

Understandably, ARMYs on the internet are heartbroken with BTS members enlisting in the military. However, fans have praised the Mono singer for delaying his enlistment to support the maknae line members' solo debuts, and like a true leader, he stayed back, took care of the younger members, cheered for them, and ensured they were not left behind on their own.

ARMYs have praised Bangtan's leader for showcasing incredible leadership yet again.

More information regarding RM's new music release will be revealed soon.