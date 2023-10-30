“What is he preparing?”: BTS’ RM changing his Instagram profile picture has fans speculating the reasons

BTS’ RM's fans noticed on October 30, 2023, that he had changed his Instagram profile picture to an all-black image. Needless to say, this incited varied responses from ARMYs about the possible reasons. Bangtan's leader had flown to London for an undisclosed work-related activity.

BTS’ RM returned to South Korea on Monday after several days in London and seemingly immediately changed his Instagram profile picture. As soon as ARMYs saw the profile picture, they began speculating if it was related to something major that was yet to be revealed.

The reasons vary from remembering the tragic Halloween incident of Itaewon last year, to the demise of actor Matthew Perry. They are also speculating if it was a possible announcement of a new project or his impending military enlistment with one fan asking the question that was on every fan's mind.

BTS’ RM's Instagram profile picture sparks interesting conversations amongst ARMYs

Fans across the world have come to believe that when celebrities make a major change to their personal social media account they are set to make a big announcement. These changes range from celebrities deleting all their posts to changing either their profile picture or username.

Hence, ARMYs felt the same when they noticed that BTS’ RM had changed his profile picture on Instagram and it sparked interesting conversations. While some fans felt it was related to some major announcement in the future, others believed he was mourning Matthew Perry's death.

For those unversed, on October 29, 2023, actor Matthew Perry reportedly passed away at his Los Angeles home. Perry played the role of Chandler Bing on the hit TV sitcom FRIENDS. BTS’ RM had revealed on several instances that he learned English through the TV show and that Chandler was his favorite character.

Another section of fans believe he is mourning the victims of the unfortunate stampede that occurred in Itaewon last year on Halloween. The incident claimed 159 lives and left at least 196 injured.

However, a majority of ARMYs believe BTS’ RM's new Instagram picture marks the beginning of a new era, perhaps a new project or collaboration. Others feel it is his way of announcing his impending military enlistment.

In a previous Weverse live, BTS’ RM revealed that he was planning on releasing something, but claimed that it wasn't a new album. ARMYs guessed it could be a new song or a brand-new collaboration. The Indigo singer was spotted sporting buzzcut hair dyed white.

ARMYs noted that during SUGA's D-DAY concert in Seoul, BTS’ RM performed an unreleased song titled Dandelions. They believe Bangtan's leader may have traveled to the English capital to film the music video for Dandelions.

The veracity of this cannot be confirmed and fans are hoping BIG HIT MUSIC and BTS’ leader RM makes an official announcement soon.

Jimin and V comment on BTS’ RM's Instagram post

BTS’ leader RM shared a fun picture and reel of him sporting a bob-cut hairstyle, which was a wig on October 29, 2023. The hairstyle reminded fans of the popular BTS skit "Kim ARMY" where Bangtan's leader dressed as a BTS fan who wanted to attend the group's concert and was trying to convince her family.

Her family consisted of J-hope as RM's mother, Jungkook as the father, V as the brother, SUGA as the lazy uncle, Jimin as the family's pet dog "Cutie," and Jin as various household objects like a wall clock and banana.

Fans wondered if Bangtan's leader would be reprising his role as "Kim ARMY" again. Notably, Jimin and V liked the post and dropped their comments. While Jimin posted a question mark "?", V wrote "Wow".

More information regarding the Mono singer's future album will be unveiled in due course of time.