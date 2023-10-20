"The words I needed": Netizens in awe of BTS’ RM’s life advice on his recent Weverse Live

BTS' leader, RM, made an enlightening appearance on Weverse Live on October 18, 2023, where he not only shared various aspects of his life but also imparted valuable life lessons to the devoted ARMY fanbase. This candid interaction with fans shed light on RM's empathetic side and served as an inspiring episode for those who tuned in.

During the live session, RM touched upon a wide array of topics, offering a glimpse into his life and thoughts. Among the subjects covered, RM discussed upcoming projects, his thoughts on V's song Slow Dancing, his favorite movie, and much more.

BTS' RM showcases his empathetic side during a recent Weverse live session

RM, renowned for his intellect and wisdom, took this Weverse Live as an opportunity to connect with ARMYs on a deeper level. Clad in a grey hoodie with his current short and colored hair, he attentively read and responded to fans' comments. It was during this live session that a poignant question arose, with a fan inquiring how RM deals with loneliness.

In response, RM shared a moment of vulnerability, confessing that he, too, feels lost and lonely at times. He acknowledged the difficulties of such moments and offered a genuine piece of advice:

"The only answer is just to enjoy the calmness and try to be friends with yourself because nobody can save you, except you," RM said.

This raw and introspective insight resonated deeply with fans, as it conveyed the importance of self-acceptance and inner strength during challenging times.

In an even more profound moment, a darker comment surfaced, expressing a wish to no longer exist. RM, demonstrating his genuine concern for fans' well-being, responded with heartfelt empathy.

He admitted that he had experienced similar feelings of self-harm before, emphasizing the universality of such emotions.

He offered reassurance, telling the fan:

"Life is really fun, it is worth living. It's worth living."

This compassionate phrase served as a powerful reminder that, despite life's challenges, there is beauty and purpose to be found in every moment.

The ARMYs were won over by these answers and expressed their gratitude towards these valuable lessons:

One of the heartwarming aspects of this live interaction was the surprise appearance of BTS' Jimin. He left supportive and endearing comments throughout the session, showcasing a sense of camaraderie within the BTS family.

Jimin's encouragement, even in the face of frustration, represented the strong bond between BTS members and their dedication to comforting their fans.

RM's willingness to openly address these topics, combined with Jimin's support, had an impact on fans, reminding them that they are not alone in their struggles and that life, despite its challenges, is worth cherishing.

This unique and empathetic episode left a lasting impression on the BTS ARMY community.