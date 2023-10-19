“He’s just CONFESSING the love”: BTS’ RM and Jimin’s chaotic Weverse conversation sends the internet into a frenzy

BTS’ RM and Jimin's fans witnessed another notable "Mini Moni" moment on Weverse live. Late on October 18, RM hosted a surprise Weverse live for ARMYs, sharing current updates about his life, his work-related activities, some fun and philosophical statements, and chaotic interactions with his band member Jimin.

At one point, Jimin dropped multiple messages on BTS’ RM's Weverse live dedicated to the band leader and ARMYs that didn't go unnoticed by the Indigo singer and fans.

Jimin professed his love for ARMYs and his fellow Bangtan members. In the next sentence, he confessed his love for BTS's leader and suggested they meet. The Like Crazy singer revealed that he has been working but did not share what this is about. He concluded the message to BTS’ RM with,

“Hyung, spend time with ARMYs. And I’ll contact you. I love you."

ARMYs took to X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate Mini Moni's friendship. Mini Moni is BTS’ RM and Jimin's friendship name. Mini refers to Jimin, and Moni is short for Namjoon (his real name).

Expand Tweet

BTS’ RM and Jimin’s fans yet celebrate another "Mini Moni" moment

BTS’ RM immediately took notice of Jimin's comments and burst out laughing. He hilariously confessed that Jimin must be intoxicated as he only sends such sweet and loving messages when he's consumed too many drinks.

BTS’ RM reciprocated by remarking that he, too, loves and misses Jimin. He shared that the FACE singer is working hard these days and promised to meet and spend time with him soon.

BTS’ RM and Jimin’s chaotic Weverse interaction sent netizens into a frenzy. They were elated to witness yet another Mini Moni moment in just a few days.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

ARMYs who have been keeping track of Bangtan members' recent activities are keeping a tab on BTS’ RM and Jimin’s heartwarming friendship moments in the recent few weeks. It all started in September when Jimin made it a point to click photos of the Wildflower singer's birthday billboards plastered across Seoul and upload them on social media.

A few weeks later, Bangtan's leader surprised Jimin on his birthday Weverse live by singing Happy Birthday to him in person. He clicked endearing pictures with the Serendipity singer and shared the pictures on his personal Instagram account.

The Promise singer disclosed that BTS’ RM helped him pen the lyrics of the hidden track Letters. Jimin even shared that the Closer singer called him shortly after his title track, Like Crazy, earned the number one spot on Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

Expand Tweet

What are BTS’ RM and Jimin up to these days?

BTS’ RM and Jimin are busy with their solo endeavors. The former flew out of the country to London on the morning of October 19. Dressed in a Bottega Veneta from head to toe, Bangtan's leader looked dapper in a white shirt, washed-out blue denim jeans, and a wooden-brown nylon jacket.

Additionally, he debuted his ash-blonde-silver buzzcut look at the airport, hinting that he might be filming a new song or collaborating with a Western artist in London.

Expand Tweet

Jimin, on the other hand, is gracing the cover of GQ Korea for the November edition and is headlining campaigns for the luxury fashion brand Dior and the jewelry brand Tiffanys & Co.

Furthermore, he is currently busy with promotional activities for his upcoming solo docu-film Jimin's Production Diary, slated to release on October 23. Based on his interaction with RM, he is also working on an undisclosed project.

BIG HIT MUSIC will notify BTS’ RM and Jimin’s fans of their military enlistment plans soon.