"Proud is an understatement": Fans react as BTS Jimin shares insights on FACE album making in his production diary lyrics interview

Park Jimin of BTS fame released the Lyric Interview at 6 pm KST on October 18, 2023, where he shared what he felt and had to go through while writing the lyrics for his album tracks. On the same day, the idol also released the lyric video and poster (diary version) much to fans' delight. ARMYs, BTS' fans, had a meltdown on social media as Jimin shared his deep emotions with them while describing each track and its lyrics.

Furthermore, a fan of the Like Crazy singer-songwriter, @PJM_data, took to social media and posted about the interview video and said:

"Jimin's Production Diary Lyrics Interview from start to finish highlights . . . how authentic they are to his feelings and emotions at an important time in his life. Proud is an understatement."

Jimin's Production Diary is an upcoming documentary on the Like Crazy singer that chronicles his journey of over two years that were spent creating his debut solo art piece, FACE. During the Lyric Interview on October 18, released on HYBE's Weverse app, the singer-songwriter quite eloquently expressed his struggles as an artist, which led to the creation of the tracks of his solo album.

His debut solo album FACE consists of tracks Like Crazy in both Korean and English versions, along with Alone, Face-off, Alone, Set Me Free Pt.2, Interlude: Dive, and the hidden track Letter.

"He's the strongest idol": ARMYs are moved to know Jimin's thoughts and creative struggles while working on his solo debut album

In the interview video, the Like Crazy singer-songwriter further explained that while writing for the track Face-off, he discussed a lot with his fellow bandmate SUGA about the nuances and caveats of human emotions and how human relationships are the hardest.

The idol added that people are close with one another at one point and later drift apart, and the same happens with one's trust as well.

"I talked a lot with SUGA where human relationships are the hardest. People are really close but several years later, there are other people next to you. One might be distant but later, one becomes close. One trusts the other but later gets disappointed. Friends become distant too. Such emotions, I think many poeple feel this. That's why I wrote this lyric."

Additionally, the BTS singer—who is also the global face of Dior and Tiffany & co.—went on to single out his favorite lyric from his entire solo album.

He explained that the line from his main track Like Crazy has a special place in his heart since a dream symbolizes a happy state or circumstance, which the artist tried to capture in his song, as quoted by an X user, @shyjjmn.

"I wanna stay in this dream."

The Korean soloist, who debuted at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with his track Like Crazy a week after the solo album FACE's official release on March 24, 2023, mentioned what he went through while penning Alone. Jimin didn't hesitate to bare his soul in the Lyric Interview and confessed to having the most fun writing the song despite struggling with it in equal measures.

He stated that he would spend the day at the producer's house writing the lyrics for the song Alone, before spending an hour by himself in his car, experiencing various emotions and figuring out how to express those unfiltered feelings in words.

Furthermore, he revealed that while trying to preserve the appearance of a tight relationship, he came face-to-face with the reality that he was surrounded by individuals with whom he wasn't even close.

"There comes a moment where I become awakened by it… the people who are together with me... we are not even close but we act like we are... I think you guys might have experienced this too. if you didn't, that's better! But what am I doing with such a person... there were times I didn't understand. That’s why I like this part the most.”

Nevertheless, his fans spammed social media and shared their favorite parts from the Lyric Interview that aired on Weverse on October 18, hailing him as the "strongest idol" and "a believer."

ARMYs poured in their emotions on X, formerly Twitter, from all across the world, which even led to hashtags such as "Jimin_FACE," "CONGRATULATIONS JIMIN," "Jimin's Production Diary," and "SetMeFreePt2" trending worldwide.

The Like Crazy singer and songwriter will release his documentary film Jimin's Production Diary on October 23, 2023, on Weverse. Fans are waiting on their toes for the documentary film's release so that they can finally get a glimpse of the star outside the spotlight and in his natural habitat.