Jimin's Production Diary: Release date, air time, plot, trailer, where to watch, how to pre-order, & all you need to know

BTS Jimin released the teaser trailer of his upcoming documentary film Jimin's Production Dairy, on October 10, 2023, which showed a glimpse of the Korean soloist working on his debut solo album from his studio. The teaser further showed the FACE album's singer-songwriter's thoughts as the singer's voiceover ran in the background of the clip.

He can be heard saying,

"Is album supposed to be this way? It's something that I shouldn't think is simple. It was a chance for me to know exactly about what I should do from now on."

The FACE album's singer-songwriter further added that while creating his solo album, he came to realize that there are various things that he wants to explore as an artist.

"There are more things I want to do. Should I say? Jimin, you can do it!"

Meanwhile, the Like Crazy singer-songwriter from BTS, released the official poster for his upcoming solo documentary film, on October 9, 2023. Fans went crazy over the Like Crazy singer-songwriter's announcement and expressed their happiness on X. A fellow X user, @son_ji_, tweeted that they were excited to see the artist's bright transformation in the documentary.

According to the Weverse official schedule, after the official teaser and poster release on October 11, 2023, at 12 a.m. KST, a keyword interview will be released on October 12, 2023, at 6 p.m. KST. Furthermore, the primary trailer for Jimin's documentary film will be released at 12 a.m. KST on October 13, 2023—on the singer's birthday.

"We are waiting": Fans rejoice as they will get to peek into the private world of Jimin through the documentary film

As per the schedule, on October 14 at 10 a.m. KST, the emoji sketch and pre-orders will be made available. On October 14, 2023, at 12 a.m. KST, the art clip will be revealed. On October 18, 2023, at 12 a.m. KST, the FACE singer-songwriter will release the lyric video and poster (diary version), and a lyric interview will follow at 6 p.m. KST that same day.

Furthermore, the FACE album production documentary or Jimin's Production Dairy will be released on October 23, 2023, at 6 p.m. KST. The documentary film will be aired on Weverse.

With the schedule, his fans are stoked and flooded X with their support for the singer's upcoming project.

Several admirers have expressed how happy they are for the Like Crazy singer for creating his own documentary. Additionally, fans anticipate that BigHit Music will offer the documentary for sale on Amazon Prime and iTunes.

Other BTS members who have released their solo documentary films are J-Hope who released his documentary J-Hope IN THE BOX on February 17, 2023, while BTS Yoongi aka SUGA released his documentary SUGA: Road to D-DAY on April 21, 2023, on Disney+.

Likewise, BTS as a group also released their concert film BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LA on September 8, 2022.

In other news, BTS Jungkook is set to release his debut solo album GOLDEN on November 3, 2023. Furthermore, Jungkook has also collaborated with The Kid LAROI and Central Cee on their upcoming single TOO MUCH which will be released on October 20, 2023.