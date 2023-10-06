“Just Bangtan things”: Fans react as BTS’ j-hope gets promoted to Special Class Warrior in the military, living up to fellow bandmate Jin’s challenge

BTS' j-hope wrote made an announcement about his promotion to Special Elite Class Warrior in the South Korean military on Weverse on October 6, 2023. The BTS singer whose real name is Jung Ho-seok, posted a letter on the platform where he updated fans while also assuring them that he was working on settling in.

The 29-year-old rapper and performer wrote in the letter that got a promotion and ended the letter saying:

"You do your best in every situation, and you have good results."— j-hope.

When fans saw the letter, they took to social media to praise the rapper and what he was doing in the military. While some took to X to proclaim their love for him, others congratulated him on the promotion.

This title of Special Elite Class Warrior is highly regarded by South Korean military standards. It is apparently only awarded to troops who set a good precedent for other soldiers to follow while doing their duties.

According to reports, j-hope is currently executing the role of an assistant instructor in the South Korean military. This includes guiding and instructing recruits.

"This is a matter of pride": Fans bask in the glory of BTS' j-hope's prestigious promotion in the military

The 29-year-old rapper from BTS posted a heartfelt letter on Weverse on October 6, 2023, greeting his fans and telling them that his shoulders were getting heavier with time.

The Arson rapper-songwriter also said that he was working extremely hard to justify his new title as he aims to help a lot of young people in Korea. He also noted that he wants to contribute to the South Korean military as a dedicated soldier. Noting that it was getting colder, the rapper went on to tell his fans that he was working hard to adjust "faster than I thought."

"It's a huge burden for each rider because it's a role that leads and helps young people in Korea to the first step and the first step in the military organization," he wrote in the letter.

The Arson rapper also asked his fans to stay healthy and assured them that he was in good health as well.

After fellow BTS member, Kim Seok-jin, Jung Ho-seok aka j-hope, becomes the second member of the group to earn the rank way before schedule. This jogs the memory of when BTS Jin had joked by commenting on j-hope's Weverse post a few months back, asking him to get the promotion soon.

Meanwhile, Kim Seok-jin aka Jin was the first BTS member to earn the title in the South Korean military by setting an unprecedented example of a model soldier.

As per an X user, @uarmyvibe, j-hope's promotion was due in January 2024. However, it was bestowed upon him early in November 2023, due to the rapper's excellence in fulfilling his duties.

"Proud of you Hobi": Fans lavish praise on the rapper for his achievement

Fas are over cloud seven to witness another BTS member be honored with this prestigious rank in the military. j-hope is scheduled to get promoted to Corporal in November 2023, but the exact date is yet undisclosed.

As soon as they heard the news, fans rushed to X and showered the idol with heartfelt congratulatory messages to commemorate his accomplishment.

Meanwhile, on October 3, 2023, it was revealed that the Arson rapper served as the inspiration for one of the characters in the book Red, White & Royal Blue. A recent film adaptation of the novel by Casey McQuiston was released recently. The film, which has the same name as the book stars Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex Claremont-Diaz and Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry.