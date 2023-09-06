"King": Fans applaud BTS J-Hope as he currently owns 20% of the Billboard’s Rap Chart

BTS' J-Hope is ruling various charts with the re-release of his solo album Jack In The Box, and the idol is all over Billboard charts for another great week. Not only did the fans rush to get their hands on the re-released album of the BTS rapper, but they kept streaming the songs featured on it, igniting a new spark. However, it is essential to note that the BTS star is fulfilling his mandatory military service at the moment.

Expand Tweet

On September 5, 2023, Forbes confirmed that the South Korean rapper from the world’s biggest boy band BTS has taken over Billboard’s Rap Digital Song Sales chart for another week. J-Hope dominates 20% space on the list, which ranks the best-selling rap songs in America, despite the fact that his solo album was released almost a year ago, creating a never-seen-before feat by a K-soloist.

In addition to that, the Arson singer-rapper was also mentioned by Billboard as an “Alternative Star” on September 4, 2023, as his songs from various genres featured all over Billboard's Alternative Digital Song Sales chart. He currently rules the No.1 spot on the Billboard chart, dethroning What Was I Made For? by the Grammy-winning Hollywood artist, Billie Eilish.

J-Hope's album’s success awes everyone while the idol is in the military serving his nation

Starting with Arson, which made it to No. 10 on Billboard’s Rap Digital Song Sales chart for a third spell, followed by Future at No. 6 and Stop at No. 9, from his re-released album Jack In The Box, the songs made a re-entry on the chart for a second stint, a feat that only a few South Korean solo artists have achieved so far.

Furthermore, Jack In The Box claimed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard World Album chart on August 29, 2023. The tale of J-Hope’s continued success is far from over, and fans have taken to X to celebrate him.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As per Forbes, More, the pre-released single by J-Hope from his album Jack In The Box, is currently at No. 2 on Billboard’s Top Rap Album charts. His decision to release the physical edition of his rap-heavy solo album for the first time has created a stir globally. This has reignited interest in the album across the world resulting in the BTS star’s dominance over Billboard, owning 20% of space on it.

The solo album of the BTS rapper and Korean soloist was first released on July 15, 2022, followed by his performance at Lollapalooza on July 31, in Chicago. As the first Korean artist to ever headline the show, BTS J-Hope's popularity and music prowess had attracted a whopping 100k plus audience, the biggest crowd in the thirty years' history of Lollapalooza.

It goes without saying that the BTS singer-rapper has his way of making waves, be it in the music industry or in the fashion industry as the official global ambassador for Louis Vuitton. BTS J-Hope is supposed to be discharged from the South Korean military and make a return on October 17, 2024, after fulfilling his mandatory eighteen months of military service for his nation.