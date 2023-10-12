“I haven’t seen Yoongi in 100 years”: Fans overwhelmed over the new teaser drop of Suchwita by the BTS idol

BTS SUGA aka Min Yoongi made headlines on October 11, 2023, when the official YouTube channel BANGTANTV dropped the teaser of a new episode of Suchwita. The BTS ARMY hasn't seen the Haegum rapper and songwriter since he was enlisted in the South Korean military on September 22, 2023, to serve the mandatory 18-month service period.

In the latest teaser of the upcoming episode 19 of Suchwita, Yoongi welcomed the next guest who will appear on the show. As per the teaser, fans are speculating that the guest on the new episode of Suchwita could be Kim Jong-won from the K-pop band, NELL. He described the depth of influence Kim Jong-won has had over Yoongi's personal music and prowess.

The BTS rapper said,

"He was my idol when I was a teenager...you were a big influence on my music."

Kim Jong-won is also the artist with whom BTS SUGA aka Min Yoongi had a collaboration on Dear My Friend, years ago. Yoongi performed the same song on the last day of his world tour show of D-DAY in Seoul on August 6, 2023.

However, the new teaser for the upcoming Suchwita episode 19 was the much-needed solace for his fans. A fellow BTS ARMY, @bloomingdream93, expressed their joy over the new teaser release and said that it feels like 100 years since they saw Yoongi.

"I wasn't expecting a new Suchwita episode": Fans went feral over seeing Yoongi in a new episode

In the episode 19 teaser, the guest mentioned that he was shocked to know that BTS Jungkook sang the demo version of his track—Dear My Friend.

He said,

"I was a bit surprised. Jungkook sang the guide demo."

The BTS ARMY stormed social media and set it ablaze with their overwhelming emotions and responses over the upcoming episode 19 of the beloved talk show on YouTube, Suchwita. The all-new episode is slated to be released on October 17 at 10 PM KST on HYBE's official YouTube Channel.

While some were emotional about being able to see Yoongi after almost a month of his enlistment, others went hysteric over the information that Jungkook sang the demo version of Dear My Friend.

With the release of the teaser for episode 19 of the Suchwita: Time To Drink With SUGA, fans are reminded of the BTS rapper's last Weverse LIVE on September 17, 2023, when he mentioned filming various content for his fans which will be released when the Haegum rapper will be away serving in the military.

Nonetheless, ARMYs are touched by the rapper's effort to release content even when he is not around.

In other developments, on September 27, 2023, the D-DAY album by BTS SUGA reached the milestone of 500 million Spotify streams and became the fastest rap album to do so. Much to the pleasure of the idol's admirers, it also became the second-fastest album by a Korean solo artist to reach this milestone.

On top of that, according to @touringdata—a business that monitors musicians' performance earnings—the BTS rapper and composer raked in a profit of $2.97 million every night during all his scheduled concerts at the UBS Arena in New York City during his D-DAY World Tour 2023.