"Yoongi is that artist": Fans rejoice as BTS' SUGA's D-Day becomes the fastest rap album by a K-soloist to surpass 500 million streams on Spotify

The D-DAY album by BTS Suga surpassed 500 million streams on Spotify and became the fastest rap album to achieve this feat on September 27, 2023. It also became the second-fastest album by a Korean solo artist to mark this milestone, much to the delight of the idol's fans.

SUGA has broken numerous records with his first solo world tour and was named the first K-Pop soloist with the highest-grossing concert in the US. The BTS rapper and songwriter raked in $2.97 million at the UBS Arena in New York City on each day of his scheduled US shows, according to @touringdata, a Twitter account that tracks artists' performance earnings.

Apart from that, with a staggering $30.2 million in earnings from his 11 performances, SUGA became the highest-grossing Asian artist to have such phenomenally successful concert shows in the history of American music, other than his own band BTS and the popular group, BLACKPINK, who have sold more tickets for their international tours than his solo trek.

It is important to note that Min Yoongi's D-DAY world tour earned operating profits of 1.316 trillion KRW (approximately 1 billion USD). This is an astounding feat in itself for a Korean solo artist, given the fact that all the concert shows of D-DAY were carried out in arenas and not stadiums.

Fans rejoice as the D-DAY album by BTS SUGA becomes the second fastest album to cross 500 million Spotify streams

D-DAY holds the record for the longest solo album by a Korean artist debuting at number one and reigned on the Worldwide Apple Music Album Chart for a record-breaking 99 days.

Additionally, SUGA also became the second Korean solo artist after his team member, Jimin, to sell over 1 million copies of his album on Hanteo Chart. The Polar Night rapper-songwriter had sold 111,621 copies sold on April 21, 2023. Furthermore, the album debuted at number one on the Oricon Albums Chart in Japan, shattering records once again.

Social media has been flooded with fans congratulating SUGA for his D-DAY album crossing 500 million streams on Spotify.

On the same account, eight tracks from Yoongi's official debut solo album ranked on the Digital Singles Chart. Haegeum debuted at No.3 with 3,524 sales while Snooze (featuring Ryuichi Sakamoto and Woosung of the Rose) held steady at #3.

Huh?!, the third track from the D-DAY album, featuring j-hope of BTS, ranked at #14, followed closely by D-Day at #15, Life Goes On at #17, Amygdala at #18, SDL at #19, and Polar Night at #20.

D-DAY as a whole album also debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 and sold more than 140,000 album units, which included 122,000 physical album sales. Min Yoongi aka SUGA's musical dexterity is further proven by the 167 songs that are accredited to him as a songwriter, composer, and music producer as per Korean Music Copyright Association (KOMCA).

Meanwhile, the BTS rapper is currently serving his mandatory military duty of 18 months which commenced on September 22, 2023. SUGA will return from his service around March 2025 and resume group activities with BTS thereafter.