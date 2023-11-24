"I am born to transform": BTS RM discusses his insecurities, the atmosphere of K-pop industry, and more in the latest interview with 032c magazine

BTS' leader and main rapper Kim Namjoon, aka RM, graced the cover of 032c magazine in Bottega Veneta for its November 2023 issue. In the latest interview, published on November 22, the global megastar touched upon various sensitive topics, such as his insecurities and his intention to transform the world.

The songwriter and artist behind Forever Rain told 032c magazine that he is the opposite of narcissistic and has always experienced his fair share of insecurities. Reiterating his humanness, he confessed that it is crucial for him to bring out his pain and love in this world through music to avoid going insane.

Namjoon then confessed that he was born to "transform" the world and believes he has already done so with his group, BTS. He said,

"That's a good question. I'm not a narcissistic person, and I've always been driven by my own insecurity. I'm a person who has so much dirt, filth, love, kindness, and consideration in me that I feel I would go insane if I didn't bring it out candidly into the world, in some way. And I'm a person who wants to change something, whether it's myself, people around me, the industry, or the world. I feel like I'm born to transform something, and I think I've done it once with BTS."

Expand Tweet

"I have been broken": RM delves deeper into what it costs to be famous and his journey to find himself

BTS' frontman, Kim Namjoon, has consistently advocated for self-love and even gave a speech on "Speak Yourself" during the launch of Generation Unlimited at the UN General Assembly in September 2018. Hence, his opening up about his insecurities and lack of self during his interview with 032c magazine astounded his fans across borders.

Namjoon revealed that the path he chose for himself was due to his earnest love of creating music, although he never asked for the crown. Admitting to being shattered and put back together several times, he now thinks the person he once was—or thought he was—doesn't exist. He said,

"I have been broken and then put back together so many times I realized that the person I think I am doesn’t really exist. "

Expand Tweet

The interview transformed into an atmosphere where Namjoon candidly opened up about the stress and responsibilities that follow fame and success. He elaborated on how he learned metacognition at an early stage—a process where an individual often introspects about their own personal thinking and learning, which helps in self-improvement.

Namjoon, aka RM, continued the same chain of thoughts and admitted that he is not a fan of "self-help stuff" that often pops up on Instagram, like "four habits of happy people." He explained that when he reflected upon it, he realized he has those four habits and perhaps is happier. However, such concepts also shield a person's views from other possible ways. He said,

"I learned metacognition early. I try to see messages popping up in the distance. I built the muscle to juggle between the stress of always being on view [and] the benefits of becoming super-famous. The other day, I happened to see the four habits of happy people on Instagram. I really hate that kind of self-help stuff. But then I realized that I was saying all the four phrases mentioned there. Perhaps I am happy."

Following this, he touched upon another sensitive part of his life and admitted that the atmosphere of the K-pop industry is the hardest part of his life. He acknowledges that it is sad to state how people in his field are "so conscious of others," and their perception of others is often blurred with preference bias.

For the unversed, an inductive bias called a preference bias occurs when certain hypotheses or ideas are given preference over others. An example of an inductive bias is a limitation bias, which limits the set of possibilities that are taken into consideration. Furthermore, Namjoon stated that it is time to be more honest with the world and celebrate authenticity. He said,

"I also try to let stuff out, and I'm getting better at it, but the hardest part is the K-pop industry's atmosphere. It's kind of sad to admit this, but people are so conscious of others, and many see only what they want. But I've done this for 10-11 years now. I think it's the right direction to move, where people like me, with some power, are a bit more honest. It's a time when more honesty is celebrated."

Expand Tweet

"Best interview on his solo era": Fans laud the BTS superstar for revealing his unfiltered mind and honest self

RM's words moved fans as he spoke about several things for the first time in his career. The BTS ARMY, who often found solace in the rapper's words, were stunned to know the dilemmas he faces and his fame that is laced with struggles and criticism.

His fans praised his decision to show his mature and raw emotions during the interview with 032c magazine, giving them a glimpse of the artist's inner self and his other persona. Fans were especially touched when RM mentioned that his life's calling is to make music and influence the world for the better, otherwise, he would "die."

As inspiring and evocative as the interview was, fans tweeted that he was the reason for their "admiration" and noted that it was the "best interview of his solo era."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

BTS has always been known for their candidness with their fans and passion for music. BTS' RM's interview with 032c magazine has further cemented his love and personal connection to music.

In the meantime, BTS Kim Namjoon, aka RM, has begun his enlistment process as part of his mandatory duty towards his nation. The news was officially announced by HYBE Corporation on November 22, 2023.