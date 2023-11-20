"HUGE for a rookie group!!": Fans celebrate as NewJeans is selected Top Global K-Pop Artist at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards 

NewJeans has once again made history by winning the Top Global K-pop Artist award at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards. The official announcement of the win was made today, on November 20, on Billboard's official website. The members, Danielle, Haerin, Hyein, Hanni, and Minji, who are considered K-pop monster rookies, have therefore further cemented their status with this feat, within a little more than a year since their debut back in 2022.

A look at the group's accomplishments this year at the Billboard Music Awards made it clear that they did not only become the first K-pop girl group to take the stage at the event, but also became the first to be honored with a BBMAs award (tied with BLACKPINK). The quintet also became the fastest K-pop act to win a BBMAs award since debut.

Meanwhile, NewJeans delivered power-packed performances for the singles Super Shy and OMG at the 2023 BBMAs.

"They did it": Fans worldwide delighted as they shower praises for NewJeans' win at the 2023 BBMAs

The Top Global K-pop Artist category saw several nominees apart from NewJeans - Jimin of BTS, Stray Kids, TXT, and TWICE. It is one of the four newly established K-pop-related categories this year, alongside Top K-pop Tour, Top K-pop Album, and Top Global K-pop Song.

While the ADOR girl group took home one of these awards, NewJeans did not forget to express their delight and gratitude to fans, aka Bunnies, during the acceptance speech after winning Top Global K-pop Artist. Posing happily with the award, the group introduced itself before each member took turns to dive into their victory speech.

Hyein went first to thank everyone for giving them the Top Global K-pop Artist award, while Hanni carried on, noting:

"We have been nominated in this category alongside such incredible artists we look up to. It’s an honor in itself. We are so grateful for this opportunity to perform at the Billboard Music Awards."

Minji, meanwhile, said:

"This award will be a reminder to us for all the love and support we receive from our fans Bunnies. We'll try our hardest every day to make it up to our fans."

Danielle once again expressed the group's gratitude to their label, their families, and the ones who have helped them behind the scenes, and their producer Min Hee-jin. To this, Hanni added the importance of the atmosphere created by these people that helped the Hype Boy singers march on doing what they enjoy. They then thanked each other for their "unbreakable friendship."

Before ending the speech, member Haerin did not leave out the Bunnies,

"Words cannot convey how grateful we are, but we hope that one day we can bring you as much happiness as you’ve given us."

Following their latest win, fans have taken to social media to react to the girls' achievement and speeches, celebrating the milestone globally.

More about NewJeans' Billboard feats this year

The 4th generation K-pop sensations have been going full steam since their debut. Earlier this year, their 2nd EP Get Up debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200, making the quintet the fastest K-pop girl group to achieve this milestone.

NewJeans even had 5 Hot 100 entries, 13 Billboard Global Excl. US entries (4 Top 10 Hits), and 11 Billboard Global 200 entries (3 Top 10 Hits) among other feats, to fuel their Billboard win this year.