Seventeen’s look for 2023 MAMA Awards wins the internet: “my men shining”

The 2023 MAMA Awards has commenced with the day 2 activities at the Tokyo Dome, Japan. The prestigious award function started on November 28, 2023. The ceremony's red carpet saw multiple A-list celebrities and artists mark their presence for the function. These stars also include the beloved K-pop group, Seventeen.

Seventeen astounded their fans with their dapper looks and gentlemen-coded style. For the 2023 MAMA Awards, which is one of the biggest award nights of the Korean entertainment industry, the group appeared dressed to the nines in black and white color. Their look was highly appreciated by CARATs and they flooded Twitter with compliments for their favorite stars.

One of the fans wrote,

Other than the fans on social media, many other fans gushed over Seventeen and were excited to see them attend the prestigious award function.

Fans reaction Seventeen's look for 2023 MAMA Awards

The South Korean boy band, Seventeen was formed by Pledis Entertainment. The group consists of thirteen members, including Jeoghan, Jun, Hoshi, S.Coups, Mingyu, The8, Vernon, Dino, Woozi, Wonwoo, DK, Joshua, and Seungkwan. The group is prevalent and known amongst netizens for its impeccable visuals and charisma.

For the 2023 MAMA Awards, the group was nominated for multiple awards and bagged five of the most important of them. i.e. 'Album of the Year,' 'Worldwide Fans' Choice,' 'Dance Performance - Male Group,' 'Best Male Group,' and 'Bibigo Culture & Style.'

Fans appreciated the boy band and their looks using the adjectives such as "Cute," "Handsome," "Stunning," "Glamorous," and more. A few fans even went on to say that Seventeen are,

"Gentlemen of our time."

One of the Seventeen members, S. Coups, failed to make it to the red carpet for the second day of the 2023 MAMA Awards. The rest of the twelve members were dressed in black and white color. Mingyu and Seungkwan were spotted in classic style with a white shirt, black tie, and black suit.

A similar classic style was sported by Dino, who opted for a white shirt, cropped black blazer, cropped tee, and black pants. Vernon took the opposite approach as he sported white blazers, black pants, a white shirt, and a black tie. Wonwoo also sported a classic style with a black suit, black tie, and white shirt. To finish off his look, he wore a pair of glasses and a tie-up belt.

Joshua was seen wearing a black shirt, black tie, and white suit for the occasion. He further accessorized with a big hoop earring in one of his ears. The8 and Woozi were spotted in an all-black look while adhering to the classic suit and shirt. Jeonghan was seen in an all-black look with a long flowing black coat, black shirt, and black pants.

Lastly, DK was sported in a white coat, which was topped by a long flowing white jacket. Black pants, black tie, and white shirt tied up the look.