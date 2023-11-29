"I can't stop crying": Fans emotional as SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan expresses gratitude to Astro's Moonbin during group's acceptance speech at MAMA 2023

On November 29, Seungkwan from SEVENTEEN made every K-pop artist and fan emotional with his speech during the 2023 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA). The God of Music group won the award for Album of the Year for their album FML. Veteran actress-singer Uhm Jung-Hwa presented the trophy to Seungkwan.

This was the singer's first public appearance after the passing of his close friend and K-pop idol Moonbin of Astro.

Fans and other K-pop artists were moved during Seungkwan's emotional acceptance speech, where he expressed his gratitude and love towards Moonbin, who had passed away on April 19, 2023. As a result, fans wrote on Twitter, presently X, as they poured in their emotions, while a particular fan tweeted, "I can't stop crying."

The much-awaited Mnet Asian Music Awards 2023 (MAMA) came to a magnificent finale on November 29 at the legendary Tokyo Dome in Japan. For the grand finale on November 29, 2023, K-pop artist Jeon Somi handed the hosting reins to the internationally recognized actor-singer Park Bo-Gum. Previously, on November 28, Jeon Somi initiated the legendary ceremony as its host.

"I'm sure Bin is so proud" Fans were overwhelmed as SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan paid respect to Moonbin while crying

SEVENTEEN won numerous accolades on the evening of November 29 at MAMA 2023, as they were named the Best Dance Performance Male Group for Super and the Best Male Group. However, it was the final award presentation of the night that had every K-pop artist and group on the edge of their seats.

The highly coveted Daesang Award went to SEVENTEEN for their album FML, and as the thirteen members, including S.Coups, walked onto the stage, fans erupted with joy worldwide. After sustaining a leg injury, this was S.Coup's first appearance with his members. He took the stage to begin his speech, and the emotion among the CARATs in attendance and those watching at home became poignant.

However, when it was Seungkwan's turn to give his speech, the singer welled up as he said how much he missed Moonbin, who had always supported SEVENTEEN. K-pop fans are aware of the close friendship between Seungkwan and Astro's Moonbin. Hence, when the idol paid homage to his close friend during his speech, it made everyone overwhelmed with emotions. Seungkwan said,

"To Bin, I want to say thank you and I love you."

Tears streamed down Seungkwan's face as fans saw how desperately he was attempting to keep his composure and speak about Moonbin in a dignified manner without crying during his Daesang acceptance speech. This further heightened the emotions of all K-pop fans and artists in attendance at the Tokyo Dome as they jointly grieved Astro's 25-year-old Moonbin once more.

Meanwhile, after S.Coups, SEVENTEEN's Hoshi gave his part of the acceptance speech, where he recalled his group's first MAMA appearance as they returned from it empty-handed. In addition, as the group's songwriter and producer, Woozi, who is typically composed, became highly emotional during his speech.

The group has always been hailed as "self-producing" musicians in the K-pop industry since their debut, and their win at MAMA 2023 further cemented their reputation. Naturally, each member of SEVENTEEN became emotional during their acceptance speech.

Fans further noticed that LE SSERAFIM's members Sakura and Eunchae broke down in tears as they heard Seungkwan pay tribute to Astro's Moonbin on stage. Both fandoms of SEVENTEEN and Astro expressed their emotions on Twitter and wrote, "I'm sure Bin is so proud of you" and "Tears are falling down my face."

Moonbin's manager discovered him motionless in his Gangnam, Seoul, residence on Wednesday night, April 19, 2023. His management went to the K-pop singer's house as he had stopped returning calls and messages.

Although an autopsy is still pending, Gangnam police have informed South Korean news outlets that they suspect Astro's Moonbin had committed suicide, as reported by TIME. They also mentioned that there were no indications of foul play about the demise.

Day 2 of the MAMA 2023 event was marked with the theme "ONE I BORN." The last day of the esteemed award ceremony captured the limitless potential of "I," the inspirational spirit of "MAMA," and the collective togetherness symbolized by "ONE," honoring the common ancestry.

A wide variety of musical styles and genres captivated the audience during the event's mesmerizing performances and collaborative acts by &TEAM, Dynamicduo, INI, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Kep1er, Street Woman Fighter2, ENHYPEN, JO1, Lee Young Ji, JUST B, TVXQ!, xikers, and the renowned Japanese musician Yoshiki.

The story of SEVENTEEN is a true representation of thirteen superstars who, after beginning with a modest business, rose to prominence as one of the top K-Pop acts worldwide with perseverance and hard work. Naturally, each member of SEVENTEEN became somewhat emotional when they recalled their prior experiences during their speeches.