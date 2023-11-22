"Funniest K-pop scandal ever": Netizens react as Sakura of LE SSERAFIM gets embroiled in the ongoing 'Made In Abyss' anime scandal

On November 21, 2023, Pannchoa reported that LE SSERAFIM member Sakura got embroiled in the ongoing controversy circling the anime Made In Abyss.

Netizens have taken offense at K-pop idols for recommending or even acknowledging the anime. The anime in question features themes of brutality, child abuse, and other sinister subjects. The content has offended and been deemed unsuitable by some viewers.

Social media users who were intent on disparaging and shaming K-pop stars over alleged negligent behavior seemed to be angered by a few K-pop superstars, such as TXT Soobin and SEVENTEEN's Woozi, who recommended the famous manga-turned-anime series Made in Abyss. The latest K-pop artist that came under fire is LE SSERAFIM's Sakura, who had briefly mentioned the anime.

However, several netizens discard the entire controversy built upon a particular anime by stating it to be the "funniest K-pop scandal ever."

"Made in Abyss scandal is hella stupid": Fans react as several K-pop idols, along with LE SSERAFIM's Sakura, got roped into the ongoing controversy

Meanwhile, amidst a lingering issue, it has also come to light that one of the female idols has mentioned how much she liked and recommended the anime. Sakura from LE SSERAFIM highlighted the anime and noted that she enjoyed viewing it in a video from more than two years ago. In the video, Sakura mentions the anime at around 28:40 (timestamp), which has resulted in the outrage.

It is crucial to note that the LE SSERAFIM's Sakura made a passing reference to the series and even acknowledged that it's depressing. It has garnered sufficient scrutiny to be discussed through social media all across the globe.

Hard-core anime enthusiasts view the divisive series Made in Abyss as problematic because it features graphic images of child abuse, torture, r*pe, and assault. Similarly, Korean netizens commented on the Korean online forum of Theqoo, where they criticized Sakura for mentioning the anime two years ago.

K-netizens reacting to LE SSERAFIM's singer. (Source: Theqoo / Pannchoa)

Many anime fans have attacked the program for its underlying and recurrent themes of child abuse and assault, even though creator Akihito Tsukushi's Made in Abyss boasts of a devoted audience that finds the plot intriguing and symbolic.

These factors have led to netizens criticizing K-pop singers who have expressed their enjoyment of the series and even encouraged followers to watch it. The manga's and the series' storyline have garnered much praise, even if most have acknowledged that the show is brutal, controversial, or bizarre.

Apart from Soobin from TXT, other K-pop idols that recently faced backlash from fans for endorsing the anime are Mingi from ATEEZ, Woozi from SEVENTEEN, and Taeyong from NCT. Furthermore, TXT's Soobin had once mentioned liking the anime during one of his Weverse LIVE.

He said,

"It’s not an anime that I want to recommend to you because it’s kind of provocative but the story is really good and I’m having fun watching it."

This led to a furious outburst on a Korean online forum (Theqoo), where netizens criticized Soobin for mentioning such an anime, which is reportedly heavily censored around South Korea. On the contrary, several other netizens have come to defend LE SSERAFIM's Sakura and other idols and discarded the scandal, declaring it "hella stupid."

An X user, @AsianGuyStream, tweeted, "The Made in Abyss anime x kpop scandal/cancel culture arc has to be one of the most hilarious and delusional things I've ever witnessed, you got Kpop kids turning on their idols and calling them PEDOPHILES for watching Made in Abyss."

Another X user, @no_filter_gang, tweeted, "I need every kpop artists who watched made in abyss to come out because this shit is so ridiculous I want to see every 12 yo who have zero exposure to dark media to have a meltdown over this. Top 10 funniest scandal."

More about Akihito Tsukushi's Made in Abyss

The dark dystopian fantasy anime, which debuted in the summer of 2017, centers on Riko, an orphaned girl who becomes acquainted with Reg, a humanoid robot boy.

Together, they set out to track down Riko's mother, who has been reported lost in the "Abyss," a strange ravine that stretches into the earth's depths and is inhabited by various complex and unusual monsters and mystical artifacts. Like her mother, Riko also fantasizes about being a cave raider.

Made in Abyss is seen to be controversial because of the antagonist Bondrewd's ethically reprehensible approach to children. Bondrewd is an obsessive researcher who is prepared to go into demented depths to discover the mysteries of the Abyss. Despite the anime's visually spectacular and intricate story, it is not without controversy.

In other news, LE SSERAFIM has hinted at a future collaboration with the NBA as the members were seen at the Lakers vs Clippers match on November 1, 2023, in Los Angeles.