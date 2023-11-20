 What is Made in Abyss about? Author arrest claim controversy explored as multiple K-Pop idols face fans wrath online

A few K-Pop idols recommending popular Manga turned anime series Made in Abyss has seemingly vexed social media users who appeared determined to tar and feather the pop stars over perceived imprudence.

The polarizing anime series Made in Abyss is considered a controversial show among hard-core anime fans as it depicts scenes of unspeakable horror pertaining to child abuse, torture, assault and r*pe.

While the author Akihito Tsukushi's, Made in Abyss, touts a loyal fanbase who consider the story thought-provoking and evocative, an overwhelming number of anime fans have criticized the show over the underlying and recurring themes of child abuse and assault.

The series, which made its debut in the summer of 2017, is a dark dystopian fantasy, featuring an orphaned girl, Riko, who finds and befriends a part-robot boy, Reg, who vastly resembles a human.

The duo set off in search of Riko’s mother, who supposedly is lost in a mysterious Chasm known as the Abyss, stretching down into the depths of the earth surrounded by fascinating and dangerous creatures and magical relics. Riko also dreams of being a cave raider like her mother.

While Made in Abyss appears visually stunning and contains an incredibly layered narrative, it is considered problematic over the morally indefensible treatment of children by the antagonist Bondrewd, an obsessed researcher willing to sink into depraved depths to uncover the secrets of Abyss.

Made in Abyss author Akihito Tsukushi was not arrested nor charged with any crimes

Recently, a few K-pop idols, Soobin from TXT, Mingi from ATEEZ, Woozi- from SEVENTEEN, and Taeyong from NCT, have incurred the wrath of fans over recommending Akihito Tsukushi's, Made in Abyss.

The Manga turned anime has garnered critical acclaim, winning accolades such as Anime of the Year. However, it has also courted its fair share of controversy over disturbing elements portrayed in the show pertaining to child abuse and assault, which are often graphic. The creator of the story is also accused of harboring p*dophilic fetishes that viewers opine are often subtly depicted in the show.

The frenzied discourse in social media has also sparked claims that the author of the series, Akihito Tsukushi, was arrested on charges of P*eodophilia.

However, the allegations circulating on Reddit are false. Akihito Tsukushi has never been arrested or charged.

The claims appear to have stemmed from netizens misrepresenting an arrest of another Manga writer and conflating it with the controversy surrounding the Abyss series with elements depicting child abuse.

Kenya Suzuki, the author of Please Tell Me! Galko-chan was the Manga writer arrested on pornography charges in 2021.

Netizens react to K-Pop idols recommending Made in Abyss

Meanwhile, the K-pop idol's recommendation of Made in Abyss has outraged netizens. K-pop idols seemingly endorsing a show with recurring themes of child abuse have triggered a wave of backlash from netizens who accused the pop stars of allegedly propagating child abuse.

However, a few netizens also pointed out that there are several shows and movies with themes of horrific abuse, but watching those doesn't inadvertently qualify the viewer as an abuser.

Meanwhile, a social media user, took issue with TXT's Soobin seemingly recommending the show while stating that he “enjoyed” the series. A netizen pointed out someone “enjoying” a series that depicts the reprehensible treatment of children is disquieting.

However, Soobin’s statement was taken out of context as he only said that he enjoyed the plot of season two, which contains a complex narrative and exploration of real-world issues depicting oppressors who rationalize their deplorable and indefensible actions claiming the progress of mankind.