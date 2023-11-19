TXT's Soobin faces unjust hate for "recommending" a "dark" anime

TXT's Soobin, known for his openness about his anime and video game interests, faces unjust hate over an old live session mentioning Made in Abyss. Despite not recommending the anime, Soobin sparked controversy due to misinterpretations.

Fans mistakenly associated his dialogue as recommending the anime despite the creepy nature of the show, overlooking his actual dialogue and expressing a preference for its second season while explicitly stating he wouldn't recommend it. The situation calls for caution, considering the sensitivity of the accusations made against Soobin.

TXT's Soobin has always boasted substantial and dedicated fanbases among his fellow pop stars. He has recently faced unwarranted backlash over an anime recommendation that he did not actually make. The idol allegedly suggested the anime Made in Abyss.

This anime has garnered critical acclaim but also controversy due to its disturbing themes, particularly involving young characters placed in unsettling situations within a mysterious and horror-filled story. Notably, the source of contention arises from the peculiar and unsettling depictions of characters within the narrative, particularly due to the distasteful and creepy depictions shown in the anime.

TXT's Soobin is facing criticism predominantly because individuals have mistakenly attributed his statements as an endorsement of the anime. The misunderstanding stems from the perception that he recommended the anime, which is disturbing and is widely regarded as creepy by many viewers.

However, it is crucial to note that TXT's Soobin, in reality, did not endorse or recommend the series. Instead, his comments during a previous live session indicated a nuanced view, expressing a preference for the second season of Made in Abyss while explicitly stating that he would not recommend the anime due to its provocative nature.

The controversy suggests that some fans misconstrued Soobin's statements, falsely attributing a recommendation to an anime he had explicitly advised against. Made in Abyss itself is a multiple award-winning and widely praised series, so it is rather natural for anyone interested in anime to have watched this series. The anime itself is a well-made survival horror anime, so it is rather normal for it to have elements that are disturbing to the viewers.

Final Thoughts

The controversy surrounding TXT's Soobin and the anime Made in Abyss stems from a misunderstanding, as Soobin never recommended the series. Bashing him solely for mentioning it appears shortsighted and peculiar. This entire situation is rather sensitive due to the nature of the accusations that are being made, so it needs to be addressed with caution.

