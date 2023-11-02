"Exciting moment for all": Fans thrilled over LE SSERAFIM and NBA legend Magic Johnson’s interaction during Lakers vs Clippers match

The K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM stirred the NBA world on November 2, 2023, as they made their way to the Lakers vs Clippers match, where they met and interacted with the NBA legend Magic Johnson. LE SSERAFIM has been the buzz of the town lately, after the girls ignited the internet with an Instagram post update on November 1, 2023, hinting at a potential collaboration with the NBA.

Fans of the girl group leaped with joy when they saw the legendary Basketball player, Magic Johnson, interacting and clicking pictures with the girl group. A FEARNOT—the fandom name of LE SSERAFIM—tweeted on X and wrote how the meet was full of "exciting moments for all."

Previously, on October 31, 2023, the rookie girl group member named Huh Yunjin hinted at a potential cooperation with the National Basketball Association (NBA) by posting a picture of all the members' Lakers shirts on her Instagram page. The post further fueled the excitement of the fandom.

"The height difference": FEARNOTs take a hilarious stance upon seeing LE SSERAFIM beside Magic Johnson

The NBA's collaboration with LE SSERAFIM has generated considerable excitement among the group's fandom. The K-pop girl group's career graph seems to have risen further with the news of their NBA collaboration, which suggests that their association will further solidify their presence outside of the K-pop music business.

In a related vein, before the Lakers vs. Clippers game on November 2, 2023, the group's admirers applauded as the Lakers cheering squad performed to ANTIFRAGILE by LE SSERAFIM. The K-Pop girl group's NBA recognition was a source of great pride and happiness for the fan base.

Meanwhile, fans also noticed in the video clip posted on November 2, 2023, on X (formerly Twitter) that all five members of the popular girl group from HYBE looked extremely short beside Magic Johnson. A FEARNOT, @Hiyaa65514640, tweeted "The height difference", highlighting the obvious.

Another fan, @Uriyya, posted how it was great to see "such legends coming together for a game! Le sserafim and Magic!" while others expressed their excitement in equal measures all across the social media.

Earvin "Magic" Johnson Jr. is considered to be the best point guard of all time in the world of the NBA. Johnson was a National Basketball Association player for thirteen seasons. The Los Angeles Lakers picked Johnson first overall in the 1979 NBA draft, after he won a national championship at Michigan State. He then went on to lead the franchise to five NBA titles during the "Showtime" era.

Evidently, for any basketball fan, meeting Magic Johnson is nothing short of an iconic moment. The girl group—famous for their song ANTIFRAGILE—had visible awe and excitement in their eyes as they met the legendary point guard of Lakers who has carved history in the NBA.

Meanwhile, the group released a teaser titled TONIGHT, I DON'T CARE WHAT'S WRONG OR RIGHT on October 11, 2023, which is a part of their latest released single, Perfect Night. A futuristic car's back bumper had the Overwatch emblem, which, as their fans noted, gave away their collaboration with Overwatch 2. This gave rise to a lot of conjecture that some kind of crossover may be in the works.

Following this, the girl group released their collaborative track Perfect Night on October 27, 2023, marking their influence on the online gaming world. The track is also their first English single.