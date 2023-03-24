“The master is coming”: SBS’ Dr. Romantic 3 shares first glimpse of Han Suk-kyu

On March 23, 2023, SBS dropped the first stills of the upcoming medical drama Dr. Romantic 3 featuring Han Suk-kyu. The caption of the post reads:

“Master Kim returned to us after three years. The comfort and courage that warm Master Kim will deliver”

Dr. Romantic has already had two seasons, which were released in 2016 and 2020. Fans loved the different stories that the show featured in every episode, which is how the series got a greenlight for another season. The third season of the K-drama will continue after the events of the second season and will showcase the struggles of doctors and patients working at a hospital located in a Doldam village.

The first glimpse of actor Han Suk-kyu as Dr. Kim shows him with a warm smile while wearing his doctor’s robe and working in his office. The stills give a glimpse of how the Dr. Kim’s mood will be in the upcoming season.

K-drama fans excited as Han Suk-kyu is making his return as Dr. Kim after three years for the upcoming dr. Romantic 3

Dr. Romantic 3 will have the same cast as the second season, including Lee Sung-kyung, Ahn Hyo-seop, Kim Joo-heon, So Ju-yeon, Jin Kyung, and others. Fans are eagerly waiting to see what the upcoming season will bring, sharing how after three years of waiting, they will be able to see Dr. Kim once again.

Many K-drama fans are trending the new stills with the caption related to Dr. Kim's retrun. Majority of the fans even gushed about his soothing smile in the latest stills, while some were astonished to see how he didn’t age in the last three years.

Talking to SBS Entertainment News, Han Suk-kyu shares how he is thankful to fans of Dr. Romantic for their love and support

Han Suk-kyu has been in the South Korean entertainment industry since 1990 and made his acting debut with campus drama Paradise, after which he rose to stardom with the drama The Moon of Seoul. Apart from that, he has also appeared in a number of dramas, including Hotel, Tree With Deep Roots, Secret Door, WATCHER. His most recent drama appearance was in Recipe for Farewell.

While speaking about his character and filming of season 3 with the South Korean news outlet SBS Entertainment News, Han Suk-kyu said that he was elated to be able to begin filming for his show with an incredible production team and versatile actors. He further stated that during the last three years, he missed his Doldam family because of their unforgettable teamwork.

The actor also stated that he was thankful to his fans for their love and suppport:

“Production of season 3 is all thanks to the great love and support from the viewers. We did not forget the reason why viewers loved Romantic Doctor Teacher Kim and prepared for season 3 with the same mind.”

The actor further shared his perspective on the changed world, saying:

“Even in a changed world, people are the most precious and it seems to be an unchanging value.”

Han Suk-kyu wishes that the drama will be able to convey and comfort to the viewers watching it even after several years. Meanwhile, the script reading for Dr. Romantic 3 was conducted on March 16, 2023, where all the cast members were present.

The upcoming Han Suk-kyu's Dr. Romantic 3 is slated to premiere on April 21, 2023.

