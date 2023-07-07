10 best K-Drama cameos that left us awestruck

For K-drama enthusiasts, the only thing better that watching their favorite K-dramas, is to witness multiple favorite actors in one frame, and gushing over the best K-drama cameos. Fans love it when actors and their friends gatecrash each other's productions with their best K-drama cameos.

Be it with long-time friends like Lee Jong-suk and Lee Sung-kyoung appearing in each other's dramas or K-pop idols showcasing a different side of their personality while having a gala time on screen, it's a mesmerizing dance where famous faces waltz into the storyline, sometimes portraying themselves, sometimes breaking their fourth wall, and other times just embodying their past characters that leave fans hitting the rewind button.

From familiar faces making their best K-drama cameos to beloved actors reprising iconic roles, these best K-drama cameos have left fans awestruck.

Best K-drama cameos that almost stole the show

1) Gong Yoo in Squid Game

The most viral drama of 2021 was undoubtedly Squid Game, and the most viral actor of the series, for giving us one of the best K-drama cameos, was Gong Yoo. Squid Game became a phenomenon on Netflix, and one of the most attractive factors of the show was the Train to Busan actor playing ddakji with the protagonist and slapping him every time he lost. The craze among the viewers was real.

In Squid Game, Gong Yoo mesmerizes as the mysterious "Salesman," who recruits Lee Jung-jae's character, Seong Gi-hun, at a subway station, plunging him into the high-stakes world of the game.

As they engaged in a game of ddakji, a traditional Korean kids' game, the internet buzzed with theories of the red and blue ddakji tiles. However, writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk clarified that the Salesman is a former staff member trusted by the game's creator, earning the opportunity to operate outside the game in the "real world."

Gong Yoo’s small cameo made the biggest impact on the show's viewership and has pushed the actor to the top spot in the list of the best K-drama cameos, and fans are hoping to see him again in Squid Game season 2.

2) Extraordinary You X True Beauty

A delightful crossover unfolded when the beloved cast of Extraordinary You made not one, but five best K-drama cameos in True Beauty, thanks to their shared director. Kim Hye-yoon, Lee Jae-wook, Kim Young-dae, Jung Gun-joo, and Lee Tae-ri graced the screen, adding extra excitement to the storyline.

Moon Ga-young's character found love in Lee Tae-ri who was a nutritionist, while Jung Gun-joo's character, a baseball star, developed feelings for Moon Ga-young's character. As for Kim Young-dae's character, he became the mistaken identity for Eunwoo's character, creating a lighthearted twist.

Witnessing Lee Jae-wook and Kim Hye-yoon reprise their original roles from Extraordinary You was a true delight, offering the best K-drama cameos for fans of the drama.

3) Park Bo-gum in Itaewon Class

In a captivating twist, Park Bo-gum gave one of the best K-drama cameos in the final episode of the Itaewon Class series starring Park Seo-joon, Kim Da-mi, and Kwon Na-ra, which marked his first and last appearance on the show. While the main leads find solace in each other's company, Kwon Na-ra's character, Soo-ah, embarks on a journey to open her own restaurant at the end of the story.

As she sets out to find the ideal chef, fate smiles upon her when Bo-gum's character arrives, not only bringing a delectable, mouth-watering dish but also mesmerizing looks that leave an enchanting impression.

4) Song Joong-ki in Little Women

Song Joong-ki made one of the best K-drama cameos as a clerk in the drama Little Women, and it was filled with intriguing Easter eggs referring to his previous leading role as Vincenzo. The 2021 mafia series, Vincenzo, directed by Kim Hee-won, brought out similarities in the vision of the 2022's Little Women, which starred Kim Go-eun and was also helmed by Kim Hee-won.

Dedicated fans of the earlier series quickly caught on to the details of Song Joong-ki's cameo. Notably, his name tag proudly displayed the character name Park Joo-hyeong, which happened to be Vincenzo's birth name as well.

5) GOT7’s Park Jin-young in Reborn Rich

The premiere of Reborn Rich, generated immense excitement as it captivated audiences with its stellar cast and one of the best K-drama cameos. Viewers were pleasantly surprised when GOT7's Jin-young made a cameo appearance in the first episode.

In the pilot episode, Jin-young portrayed a fresh-faced employee working under Yoon Hyun-woo, portrayed by Song Joong-ki. The chemistry between the two actors was undeniable, as Yoon Hyun-woo served as a remarkable mentor to his junior counterpart. Netizens even expressed their desire for the idol-singer to become a permanent member of the Reborn Rich cast, highlighting how perfectly Jin-young's role suited him.

6) Kim Soo-hyun in Hotel Del Luna

Whenever Kim Soo-hyun graces the screen, he effortlessly steals the spotlight. Even though some of his best K-drama cameos may last mere seconds, he became the talk of the town when he was featured in the IU-starrer Hotel Del Luna. In the K-drama Hotel Del Luna, Kim Soo-hyun surprised viewers with his appearance in support of his longtime best friend IU. In the final moments of episode 16, he took on the role of the new owner of the Guest House of the Moon.

Under Kim Soo-hyun's ownership, the guest house underwent a transformation and was renamed Hotel Blue Moon. Despite his fleeting presence, his captivating visuals in a bartender outfit were enough to set him apart in the list of the best K-drama cameos.

7) Lee Jong-suk in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo

Lee Jong-suk and Lee Sung-kyung are not only close friends but also former co-stars in the drama Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo. In a delightful twist, Lee Jong-suk made a special appearance as a younger version of his character Kang Chul from the drama W. It's amusing to see Kang Chul, a sharpshooting champion with an uncanny resemblance to a webtoon character, come to life in this crossover.

Adding to the fun, Kang Ki-young, who portrayed a role in W, played the role of Bok Joo's uncle, an aspiring actor, in the drama. The reunion between Lee Jong-suk and Kang Ki-young created a magical moment filled with mutual recognition in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo.

8) Jung Hae-in in Goblin

Gong Yoo's mighty Goblin is fearless against his adversaries, but there's someone who manages to strike fear in his heart--the one and only Tae-hee oppa, portrayed by Jung Hae-in.

When Tae-hee learns about Eun-tak's past crush on Gong Yoo's character, he boldly approaches him with the intention of taking him down. Yet, it's impossible to overlook Hae-in's striking good looks, making it one of the best K-drama cameos in the drama.

9) Suzy in My Love From the Star

Back in 2011, K-drama enthusiasts were all captivated by the on-screen chemistry between Kim Soo-hyun and Suzy in the drama Dream High, and fans couldn't help but ship them. Fast forward two years, and Suzy had captured the hearts of the nation, while Soo-hyun was making waves with his performance in the popular drama My Love From the Star.

This presented the perfect opportunity for Suzy to make a delightful return to her previous role as Go Hye-mi. She playfully flirts with Soo-hyun in My Love From the Star, claiming that he bears a striking resemblance to her ex-boyfriend Sam Dong, his character in Dream High.

10) Lee Sang-woo in The Penthouse 2

In the magnificent world of The Penthouse where surprises lurk around every corner, one cameo holds a special place in all the K-drama fans' hearts.

It is a moment of pure delight when the realms of reality and fiction intertwine in the drama, as Kim So-yeon's beloved real-life husband steps into the spotlight as a charismatic reporter within the drama's gripping narrative.

In the world of K-dramas, cameos have become a delightful treat for viewers, offering unexpected surprises and enhancing the overall storytelling experience. So, whether it's a brief appearance by a legendary actor or a surprising cameo by a rising star, the best K-drama cameos never fail to leave a lasting impression on K-drama enthusiasts.

