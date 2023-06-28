"He is the hottest": Fans go gaga over Jung Hae-in's MEN Noblesse photoshoot 

On June 26, 2023, Jung Hae-in's stunning pictures for the MEN Noblesse photoshoot went viral on social media. The project was conducted in collaboration with the luxury brand Tag Heuer. Noblesse magazines are exclusively available to elite individuals belonging to the prosperous circles of Korea and China, with no public distribution through newsstands.

As soon as fans saw the latest photoshoot of Jung Hae-in, they could not contain their excitement and took to social media to express themselves.

#JungHaeIn A man of no fear he is the hottestHis masculinity so agressive,powerful image that attract attention, his eyes speaks love and affection. Haein stir my mind allat once.JUNG HAE IN X MEN NOBLESSEX TAGHEURE A man of no fear he is the hottest🔥🔥🔥His masculinity so agressive, powerful image that attract attention, his eyes speaks love and affection. Haein stir my mind allat once.JUNG HAE IN X MEN NOBLESSE X TAGHEURE#JungHaeIn https://t.co/VdBuWxAfsS

Fans can't get enough of Jung Hae-in's latest photoshoot

Upon seeing the latest images of Jung Hae-in in the MEN Noblesse photoshoot, fans expressed their conviction that the actor would undoubtedly redefine his appearance.

Throughout the photoshoot, he donned an array of suit colors, ranging from beige to black. Fans commented that every time he graces a magazine photoshoot, his sizzling photos are sure to break the internet.

Take a look at how fans are reacting to Jung Hae-in's latest pictures from the MEN Noblesse photoshoot.

Good night with sweet dreams of this 🥰 Ghaaad…The look in his eyes just says how passionate this guy is.Beautiful inside and out.Hot to the core.Good night with sweet dreams of this #Junghaein Ghaaad…🔥🔥🔥The look in his eyes just says how passionate this guy is. Beautiful inside and out.Hot to the core. ♥️Good night with sweet dreams of this #Junghaein 😴🥰 https://t.co/ljRMsbSvfN

#JungHaeIn He looks so tanned, he is fricking hotI lost my words when I see this, he makes differencewith his looks he is everything and change his worldin his own.Jung Hae In For Men Noblesse Magazine Cover for July & August 2023 He looks so tanned, he is fricking hot 🔥🔥🔥I lost my words when I see this, he makes differencewith his looks he is everything and change his worldin his own. Jung Hae In For Men Noblesse Magazine Cover for July & August 2023#JungHaeIn https://t.co/1RUAYaqhcr

Jungstar @jungstar_1 THIS WOULD BE THE DEATH FOR ME. WHAT DO YOU WANT FROM ME HAEIN??🥵 THIS WOULD BE THE DEATH FOR ME. WHAT DO YOU WANT FROM ME HAEIN??🥵 https://t.co/ONsYFtweMq

In honor of the 60th anniversary of the Carrera collection, Jung Hae-in sported the recently unveiled TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Glassbox on his wrist. Fans can also see pictures of the actor in the July issue of the aforementioned magazine publication.

In other news, Jung Hae-in's much-awaited D.P. season 2 released a new trailer of more than one minute showcasing the dark side of the Korean military. The trailer featured bullying, discrimination, torture, violence, and more. He was accompanied by many well-known actors, including Koo Kyo-hwan, Kim Sung-kyun, Son Seok-goo, Go Kyung-pyo, and Choi Hyun-Wook.

D.P. season 2 will be available to stream on Netflix. Meanwhile, in an interview with the aforementioned magazine, Jung Hae-in also mentioned that action scenes were the most memorable part of the filming of D.P. 2 for him.

More about Jung Hae-in

Jung Hae In, an actor hailing from South Korea, is currently under the management of FNC Entertainment. His journey in the acting world began during his college days when he participated in a musical. However, it was during his military service that he solidified his determination to pursue acting, going as far as losing 12 kilograms to chase his dream.

Subsequently, he joined FNC Entertainment as an aspiring actor and made his initial appearance in AOA Black's music video for Moya in 2013. At the age of 26, he officially debuted as an actor in the television series Bride of the Century in 2014.

Jung Hae In rose to prominence through notable supporting roles in the 2017 drama While You Were Sleeping and garnered his first lead role in the 2018 series Something in the Rain. He has also showcased his talent in various other dramas such as Snowdrop, One Spring Night, Prison Playbook, A Piece of Your Mind, Connect and more.

D.P. 2 is slated to premiere with six episodes on July 28, 2023.

