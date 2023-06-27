“Sent chills down my spine!”: Jung Hae-in’s D.P. season 2 releases intense teaser, leaves fans enthusiastic

Jung Hae-in and Koo Kyo-hwan are back for a much more intense year of catching military deserters in Netflix’s D.P. season 2. The streaming giant dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer for the show on June 26, 2023, and it promises a wild ride for fans. The first season was released in 2021, during the time the world was still grappling with the pandemic, and became a quick hit for its interesting premise.

D.P. raked in much popularity because of various reasons such as the lead duo’s friendship and acting, but the intense storyline opened up the secrets of the life of conscription that many South Korean men have to go through. The sequel shows how things are yet to change and how the bullying and violence never stops.

Fans react to Jung Hae-in and Koo Kyo-hwan’s return in the violent, emotional teaser for D.P. season 2

After nearly two years of wait, Netflix has finally unveiled the teaser trailer of D.P. season 2, one of the most popular K-dramas of 2021. The show raked in majorly positive reviews from critics across the world as it aimed to bring to light the harsh reality of the compulsory military service of South Korea. D.P. itself stands for Deserter Pursuit, and focuses on a team that is tasked with bringing runaway military deserters back to the camp.

While the first season was quite intense, Jung Hae-in and Koo Kyo-hwan's D.P. season 2 seems to have doubled up the violence, hurt, bullying, and emotions. In one particular scene, we see a young soldier opening fire on his peers with a loaded rifle in close proximity. The young man has droopy eyes and in a quick montage, we see him getting bullied. He even says,

“Nothing has changed here. Not one thing.”

The maxed-up action shots, several intense scenes, and Jung Hae-in and Koo Kyo-hwan's return, has heightened curiosity among netizens. The sequel will bring more of the average South Korean military man’s troubled secrets to life, as the lead officers played by Jung Hae-in and Koo Kyo-wan will try getting the runaways back to their positions.

Many fans commented on how they missed the characters while others mentioned the upgrade in stories and production value that has them looking forward to D.P. season 2 even more.

Critical reception of D.P. season 1

From sensitive portrayal of soldiers’ tough situations to throwing bigger questions at the society, director-writer Han Jun-hee and co-writer Kim Bo-tong’s direction for the show was praised by many. The Review Geek’s Greg Wheeler gave the show a 4.3 out of a 5-point rating and said,

“D.P. is a stunning Korean drama [which] takes an unflinching look at bullying, the effect it has on mental health and larger societal questions about the mandatory military service in Korea.”

NME’s Hidzir Junaini mentioned the director and writer’s hard work and complimented on how they produced the intense subject.

“Kim Bo-tong and Han Jun-hee must be given credit for how this series tackles such extraordinarily difficult and tragic subject matter with compassion and sensitivity.”

Meanwhile, Jung Hae-in and Koo Kyo-wan will return as deserter pursuiters with more intense and sensitive stories in D.P. season 2 when it premieres on Netflix on July 28, 2023.

