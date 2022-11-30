Connect unveils riveting character film and individual posters starring Jung Hae-in and Go Kyung-pyo

On November 21, Disney Plus Korea released a new character film and individual posters starring Jung Hae-in and Go Kyung-pyo for the upcoming drama Connect on their Instagram.

Connect is scheduled to premiere on December 7 at KST through Disney Plus Korea.

The horror and crime drama, Connect, revolves around a unique world where a new human race is established and Jung Hae-in’s character, Ha Dong-soo, is a part of the new world. On the other hand, Go Kyung-pyo seems to be an ordinary employee named Oh Jin-seob working to earn a living.

Tragedy befalls when Ha Dong-soo’s eyes gets stolen and transplanted into Oh Jin-seob. Soon, it is revealed that the latter is a serial killer who shows no mercy.

The character film and individual posters accurately represent the plot of the drama Connect. Disney Plus Korea has released more photos of both actors on their Instagram.

Jung Hae-in is holding his face while Go Kyung-pyo’s has an intense look in individual posters

Adapted from a webtoon of the same name, Connect showcases a dark-horror themed story where Ha Dong-soo loses his eyes to some organ hunters and Oh Jin-seob receives an organ transplant at the same time. Eventually, their fates get intertwined and somehow become connected, as the drama’s title suggests.

Disney Plus Korea released several new photos of both actors on November 29 through their Instagram.

Jung Hae-in gives off a melancholic look, like he's just lost something important. The photos focus on the actor's eyes.

The actor has starred in many hit dramas including While You Were Sleeping, One Spring Night, Something In The Rain, Prison Playbook, A Piece of Your Mind, D.P., and Snowdrop. He received a lot of love from the fans for his character in Snowdrop, and is set to return with D.P. season 2.

New photos of Go Kyung-pyo show him looking somewhat sad.

Go Kyung-pyo recently starred in the light rom-com drama Love in Contract alongside actress Park Min-young. He has starred in many dramas including Chicago Typewriter, Jealousy Incarnate, Strongest Deliveryman, and Reply 1988.

Fans call Jung Hae-in the Prince of Disney

As soon as fans heard about the drama’s announcement, they got excited about actor Jung Hae-in’s comeback drama on Disney plus after Snowdrop.

Fans are excited about the possible trio of Jung Hae-in, Go Kyung-pyo, and Kim Hye-jun. Some fans even talked about the process of the photoshoot and how the photos of Go Kyung-pyo turned out after editing.

¥𝚊𝚗𝚊 ✿ C👁️NNECT @hollysnowyy 👁️🤍



Snowdrop being the first kdrama on Disney+ & 1st Haein drama in their platform & Connect is 1st comeback Haein drama on Disney+ after snowdrop. Jung Hae In really the real Prince of Disney's & he the only Korean male actor who followed by Disney on instagram

¥𝚊𝚗𝚊 ✿ C👁️NNECT @hollysnowyy ￼￼ Ha Dongsoo era is coming ..connect is coming ￼￼



#JungHaeIn

Finally Ha Dongsoo debuted on holyhaein instagram Ha Dongsoo era is coming ..connect is coming

Both the lead actors will be featured together for the second time on the drama Connect. Earlier, Go Kyung-pyo made a guest appearance in season 1 of the military drama D.P.

It has been reported that both Jung Hae-in and Go Kyung-pyo will be returning together as the main leads for the second season of D.P.

