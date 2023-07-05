JTBC announced on July 5, 2023, that Lee Ji-ah and Kang Ki-young have been cast in the leading roles of the upcoming law and romance drama Great Problem Solver.

The forthcoming drama will center on unfaithful companions and spouses. It tells the story of an attorney who specializes in divorce cases, attempting to restore broken marriages and pursue retribution for unfaithful partners.

Kang Ki-young set to chronicle his first-ever male lead role Dong Ki-joon

Kang Ki-young, known for his notable performances, is set to embark on a new milestone in his career as he takes on his first leading role in the upcoming drama Great Problem Solver. Until now, he has mainly played supporting and significant roles in previous dramas such as in the hit Netflix series Extraordinary Attorney Woo.

Kang Ki-young's character will play a pivotal role at Solution, a prominent divorce law firm. He will be in charge of managing the company and offering advice to the partners. Since he was once a high-ranking prosecutor known as "The Shephard" for his astute judgment, his past gives his current actions an air of mystery. His decision to work for Kim Sa-ra at her Solution firm comes despite his prominent position in the District Prosecutor's office.

In contrast, Lee Ji-ah has been cast as Kim Sa-ra, a civil law expert who specializes in divorce cases. She runs Solution, a divorce firm devoted to assisting individuals whose partners have mistreated and emotionally harmed them.

Further details about the pre-production of the upcoming drama Great Problem Solver will soon be unveiled by JTBC, including the writer and director involved in the project.

More about Kang Ki-young and Lee Ji-ah

Kang Ki Young, who was born in Incheon, is a South Korean actor represented by Namoo Actors. Kang completed his studies in the Department of Film and Theatre at Suwon University. He made his debut in the movie Our Bad Magnet in Heomingseu Hall. He is recognized for his appearances in various dramas such as Moment at 18, Extraordinary Attorney Woo, and What's Wrong With Secretary Kim, among others.

His most recent drama, The Uncanny Counter season 2: Counter Punch, is scheduled to be released in July 2023.

Kim Sang Eun, who is known by her stage name Lee Ji Ah, is a South Korean actress affiliated with BH Entertainment. She gained prominence through her breakthrough role in the 2007 drama The Legend. Kim has gained fame for her performances in dramas like Penthouse and My Mister, among others.

She recently starred in the drama Pandora: Beneath The Paradise.

