"My Visual Couple": Fans go gaga as Yoona and Lee Jun-ho are speculated to be dating 

On July 3, 2023, the South Korean media outlet Proof Korea reported that YoonA and Lee Jun-ho have been dating each other before the production of King the Land started. The outlet reported that the duo decided to participate in the ongoing drama because they were dating. However, on the same day, Lim YoonA and Lee Jun-ho's agency denied the claims. SM Entertainment stated, "The two are just close, and the dating rumors are not true."

Lee Jun-ho's agency also stated that the duo are close friends, but the rumors are groundless, and they aren't dating. That said, as the news of their alleged dating went viral on social media, fans could not resist reacting to it online.

kdrama tweets @iconickdramas YOONA AND LEE JUNHO ARE DATING? MY VISUAL COUPLE 🫶🏻 YOONA AND LEE JUNHO ARE DATING? MY VISUAL COUPLE 🫶🏻 https://t.co/XPJHBQc4n6

K-drama fans showcased mixed reactions to Lee Jun-ho and YoonA's dating

kdrama tweets @iconickdramas



According to Korean media the two are in a relationship before OMG Lee Junho and Yoona are reportedly dating!According to Korean media the two are in a relationship before #KingTheLand started filming. OMG Lee Junho and Yoona are reportedly dating! According to Korean media the two are in a relationship before #KingTheLand started filming. https://t.co/Rp3h8dTubW

As the alleged dating news of Lee Jun-ho and YoonA went viral on social media, K-drama fans had different reactions to it. While some believed that it could be true that the duo is dating, considering their chemistry in King the Land, others feel it might simply be a PR or marketing strategy to increase the viewership of the ongoing romance and comedy drama.

Initially, when the news about their dating went viral on social media, fans stated that they knew the duo was dating based on their past interactions. The famous "Seniorita" performance by the two idols had been the talk of the town, and fans were elated about their dating news. However, when the agency denied the same, fans remained supportive and expressed that they did not care about their relationship and would continue to show their love for Lim YoonA and Lee Jun-ho.

Let's look at how fans are reacting to the alleged dating news and the denial from the King the Land couple.

🐇 @ssosmiles @iconickdramas yoona and junho are cute together and their new drama is doing well, but this dating news seems weird. it feels more like a pr stunt/marketing lol. @iconickdramas yoona and junho are cute together and their new drama is doing well, but this dating news seems weird. it feels more like a pr stunt/marketing lol.

Kdrama_Ahjumma @kdrama_ahjumma #Yoona and #LeeJunHo are dating? why am I not even suprised? I mean they kinda give the vibes last year during the dance perf. IF true yaaay congrats to the couple! 2nd gen keeps winning! #Yoona and #LeeJunHo are dating? why am I not even suprised? I mean they kinda give the vibes last year during the dance perf. IF true yaaay congrats to the couple! 2nd gen keeps winning! https://t.co/m9my6Df1Z5

ᴍᴀᴊᴏ @beyoongc THIS IS NOT YOONA AND JUNHO FOR ALLURE THIS IS YOONA AND JUNHO BEING GIRLFRIEND BOYFRIEND IM NOT KKAY THIS IS NOT YOONA AND JUNHO FOR ALLURE THIS IS YOONA AND JUNHO BEING GIRLFRIEND BOYFRIEND IM NOT KKAY https://t.co/woFCAqOpbt

yoona @yoona229993371 🥰🥰🥰 @ordinarynojaem Whatever their relationship is, I will still support them, because I like their personality and hopefully their relationship will remain as harmonious as it is now🥰🥰🥰 @ordinarynojaem Whatever their relationship is, I will still support them, because I like their personality and hopefully their relationship will remain as harmonious as it is now 😅😅🥰🥰🥰

ema linn 💒 @emalinnz 😵‍💫 @ordinarynojaem Both SM and JYP have denied Lee Junho and Lim YoonA dating rumors



SM: “She has been very close with Junho, the dating rumor is not true.”

JYP: “Two of them are close to each other, but the dating rumors are groundless.” Both SM and JYP have denied Lee Junho and Lim YoonA dating rumorsSM: “She has been very close with Junho, the dating rumor is not true.”JYP: “Two of them are close to each other, but the dating rumors are groundless.” https://t.co/rqRgwc8fpb Oh sorry for scaring everyone their chemistry was just too good oops I have no one to envy phew twitter.com/ordinarynojaem… Oh sorry for scaring everyone their chemistry was just too good oops I have no one to envy phew twitter.com/ordinarynojaem…

jill질. @midorawr JUNHO AND YOONA THROUGH THE YEARS. JUNHO AND YOONA THROUGH THE YEARS. https://t.co/hCd6NDUBDF

Lee Jun-ho and Lim YoonA have been starring together as the leading couple in the ongoing JTBC romance and comedy drama King the Land. The duo has been showcasing their funny and romantic sides in the aforementioned drama, and the viewership has been reaching two-figure digits, demonstrating the influence of the couple.

😵‍💫 @ordinarynojaem



(For Junho’s Cukcoo)

YoonA: “I thought you were filming an CF just now. You have that CF with ricecooker y’know.”



(For YoonA’s MiuMiu)

Junho: “Your shoes today are so pretty.”… Not YoonA & Junho helping to promote each other brands that they’re appointed as ambassadors with(For Junho’s Cukcoo)YoonA: “I thought you were filming an CF just now. You have that CF with ricecooker y’know.”(For YoonA’s MiuMiu)Junho: “Your shoes today are so pretty.”… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Not YoonA & Junho helping to promote each other brands that they’re appointed as ambassadors with😭(For Junho’s Cukcoo) YoonA: “I thought you were filming an CF just now. You have that CF with ricecooker y’know.” (For YoonA’s MiuMiu)Junho: “Your shoes today are so pretty.”… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/P7IM0f45NV

The previous year, the two popular figures captivated the audience with their surprising and exceptional acts during Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes' rendition of Senorita. The duo impressed viewers with their graceful and breathtaking dance moves, leaving a lasting impression with their expressive faces and captivating visuals. When MBC shared their dance performance on its YouTube channel, it gained immense popularity, accumulating over 2 million views and sparking a frenzy among their devoted fans.

The duo also hosted the 2022 MBC Music Festival.

More about Lee Jun-ho and YoonA

YoonA encompasses more than just an actress role; she is also a vital member of the renowned K-pop girl group, Girls' Generation. Admiring fans often refer to her as a multitalented artist due to her remarkable proficiency in acting, singing, and dancing. Within the group, YoonA holds the positions of center girl, lead dancer, and sub-vocalist. Her influential presence has led to endorsements from over 40 international brands.

Throughout her career, she has showcased her acting prowess in numerous dramas such as Big Mouth, Prime Minister and I, Because It's the First Time, The K2, Hush, and many others.

Similarly, Lee Jun-ho is also affiliated with the K-pop group 2PM. He debuted with the group through their initial single, "10 Points out of 10 Points," and rapidly garnered attention for his striking visuals, impressive vocal abilities, and skilled dancing. As an actor, he has graced several dramas, including The Red Sleeve, Good Manager, Wok of Love, and Confession.

King the Land airs every Saturday and Sunday and is available to stream on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes