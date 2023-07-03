"My Visual Couple": Fans go gaga as Yoona and Lee Jun-ho are speculated to be dating 

On July 3, 2023, the South Korean media outlet Proof Korea reported that YoonA and Lee Jun-ho have been dating each other before the production of King the Land started. The outlet reported that the duo decided to participate in the ongoing drama because they were dating. However, on the same day, Lim YoonA and Lee Jun-ho's agency denied the claims. SM Entertainment stated, "The two are just close, and the dating rumors are not true."
Lee Jun-ho's agency also stated that the duo are close friends, but the rumors are groundless, and they aren't dating. That said, as the news of their alleged dating went viral on social media, fans could not resist reacting to it online.
K-drama fans showcased mixed reactions to Lee Jun-ho and YoonA's dating
As the alleged dating news of Lee Jun-ho and YoonA went viral on social media, K-drama fans had different reactions to it. While some believed that it could be true that the duo is dating, considering their chemistry in King the Land, others feel it might simply be a PR or marketing strategy to increase the viewership of the ongoing romance and comedy drama.
Initially, when the news about their dating went viral on social media, fans stated that they knew the duo was dating based on their past interactions. The famous "Seniorita" performance by the two idols had been the talk of the town, and fans were elated about their dating news. However, when the agency denied the same, fans remained supportive and expressed that they did not care about their relationship and would continue to show their love for Lim YoonA and Lee Jun-ho.
Let's look at how fans are reacting to the alleged dating news and the denial from the King the Land couple.
Lee Jun-ho and Lim YoonA have been starring together as the leading couple in the ongoing JTBC romance and comedy drama King the Land. The duo has been showcasing their funny and romantic sides in the aforementioned drama, and the viewership has been reaching two-figure digits, demonstrating the influence of the couple.
The previous year, the two popular figures captivated the audience with their surprising and exceptional acts during Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes' rendition of Senorita. The duo impressed viewers with their graceful and breathtaking dance moves, leaving a lasting impression with their expressive faces and captivating visuals. When MBC shared their dance performance on its YouTube channel, it gained immense popularity, accumulating over 2 million views and sparking a frenzy among their devoted fans.
The duo also hosted the 2022 MBC Music Festival.
More about Lee Jun-ho and YoonA
YoonA encompasses more than just an actress role; she is also a vital member of the renowned K-pop girl group, Girls' Generation. Admiring fans often refer to her as a multitalented artist due to her remarkable proficiency in acting, singing, and dancing. Within the group, YoonA holds the positions of center girl, lead dancer, and sub-vocalist. Her influential presence has led to endorsements from over 40 international brands.
Throughout her career, she has showcased her acting prowess in numerous dramas such as Big Mouth, Prime Minister and I, Because It's the First Time, The K2, Hush, and many others.
Similarly, Lee Jun-ho is also affiliated with the K-pop group 2PM. He debuted with the group through their initial single, "10 Points out of 10 Points," and rapidly garnered attention for his striking visuals, impressive vocal abilities, and skilled dancing. As an actor, he has graced several dramas, including The Red Sleeve, Good Manager, Wok of Love, and Confession.
King the Land airs every Saturday and Sunday and is available to stream on Netflix.
