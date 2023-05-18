"Close to each other": Fans swoon over YoonA and Lee Jun-ho's latest poster for King The Land

On May 16, 2023, JTBC unveiled the riveting poster featuring Lee Jun-ho and Girls Generation YoonA for their upcoming highly-anticipated comedy romance drama King the Land. In the poster, the actor is seen wearing an intense expression while YoonA is seen smiling ear-to-ear in her stunning red dress.

The upcoming drama delves into the life of the heir Goo Won who gets entangled with The King Groups, which begins the struggle for inheritance. He meets an optimistic woman Cheon Sa-rang who joins the King Hotel, where he's the owner.

The newly released poster for the romantic comedy radiates strong chemistry between the couple, and K-Drama fans can't get enough of the newest pair.

K-drama fans can't get enough of Lee Jun-ho and YoonA in the latest poster for King the Land

As soon as the JTBC unveiled this poster for Lee Jun-ho and YoonA's upcoming Netflix drama King the Land, fans went berserk. The visuals and chemistry radiating from the latest poster had fans raving over their looks, attires, and expressions.

Fans called them cute for posing together in the poster. Their poster reminded fans of their iconic Senorita performance, where they wore the same kinds of clothes at the 2021 MBC Music Festival. Check out how K-drama fans have been reacting to the latest poster of King the Land:

Even the Girls Generation' YoonA shared the poster on her Instagram story and captioned the story as:

"Exactly one month left."

The Big Mouth actress has also shared the fanmade poster of herself and Lee Jun-ho on the aforementioned Instagram story. Fans were so overwhelmed after watching the newest pair for the promotional poster of King the Land that some stated that they had been staring at it since the morning.

YoonA's smiling face with the intense expression given by the actor Lee Jun-ho has created a buzz among fans about how the drama will unfold their chemistry.

Lee Jun-ho is set to chronicle the role of Goo Won, who can't stand fake people and have everything one desires. He is described as a brilliant person with innate grace who can captivate people with his charm. As nothing is lacking in his life, he struggles with one of the aspects of life: Dating.

YoonA will chronicle the role of the optimistic girl Cheon Sa-rang who lands a job in the King Hotel and decides to work against all the obstacles.

The upcoming drama King the Land is helmed by director Im Hyun-wook, famous for his projects like Reflection of You, People You May Know, and others. Meanwhile, the drama is penned by screenwriter Choi Rom.

More about YoonA and Lee Jun-ho

YoonA is not just an actress but also part of the prominent K-pop girl group Girls Generation. Fans call her multitalented as she excels in acting, singing, and dancing. She is the center girl, lead dancer, and sub-vocalist of the aforementioned girl group.

She has endorsed over 40 brands internationally because of her influence. The idol has since then appeared in several dramas, including Big Mouth, Prime Minister and I Because It's the First Time, The K2, Hush, and others.

Meanwhile, Lee Jun-ho is also part of the K-pop group 2PM. The idol debuted with the group with its first single 10 Points out of 10 Points, and soon gained attention for his visuals, vocals, and dancing skills. The actor has also appeared in several dramas, including The Red Sleeve, Good Manager, Wok of Love, and Confession.

King the Land is slated to release on June 17, 2023, and will be available to stream on Netflix and TVING.

