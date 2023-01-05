“I hope that this year will start off well”: Girl’s Generation’s YoonA and Lee Jun-ho express excitement for King The Land

The star-studded cast of JTBC’s upcoming drama King The Land recently released a heartwarming video wishing viewers a Happy New year. In the video Girl’s Generation idol YoonA and 2PM’s Lee Jun-ho were seen sharing their excitement and eagerness for the upcoming show.

In the promotional video, 2PM’s idol hand-wrote a personalized New Year's Wish for his fans and viewers, which read:

“2023, the year of the black rabbit. I hope that this year will start off well and that you may achieve everything you want and wish for. Please show lots of love for ‘King the Land.'”

JTBC's upcoming K-drama is a romantic comedy helmed by Wok of Love star Lee Jun-ho and Big Mouth's YoonA. The show revolves around a chaebol heir Goo Won, who despises false friendliness.

He encounters Cheon Sa-rang, who due to the nature of her profession is skilled at maintaining a bright warm smile even when she does not want to. The show will feature the two of them searching for more joyful times in which they share genuine smiles. In the business of hotels, King The Land refers to a VVIP business lounge which is the epitome of luxury and comfort.

“Please always be healthy and happy”: More about King The Land’s promotional video and characters

kath @kdramatreats Lim Yoona and Lee Junho joint slay in both kpop and kdrama world, they looked so good together

In her New Year's message, King the Land’s female protagonist, K-Pop sensation YoonA wished viewers health and happiness for 2023 and hoped to connect with them via the upcoming show:

“Together with ‘King the Land’ in 2023. Please always be healthy and happy.”

The K2 star will play the part of Cheon Sa-rang, known as the "Smile Queen" at the King Hotel. She started off working at the information desk in the foyer, but due to her charming smile and excellent service, she quickly moved through the ranks and is now working in the VVIP business lounge, which is every hotelier's ideal designation.

Mystarmyangel @mystarmyangel



You can totally tell how comfortable YoonA was with them.

My top 3 most loved teams that worked with YoonA have got to be #EXIT #ConfidentialAssignment2 and #TheKingInLove teams (in no particular order)

You can totally tell how comfortable YoonA was with them.

And I know #KingTheLand will be added to this list soon once promos start

Cheon Sa-rang has always had the ambition to become a successful hotelier who brings joy to others, but when the heir to King Hotel, Goo Won, makes a debut, things quickly go from bad to worse.

Anticipation for the show is high as viewers are eager to see Girls Generation's YoonA ace this new role due to the sync she shares with the character.

少女 @fabyoong both super successful actors but you can never take the idol out of yoona and junho

Perfume actress Go Won-hee will join Lee Jun-ho and YoonA as Oh Pyeong-hwa, Cheon Sa-rang's best friend and a flight attendant for King Air.

I Picked Up a Celebrity on the Street star Kim Ga-eun will portray superwoman Kang Da-eul, who is a sales empress full of enthusiasm. As best friends and co-employees of the King Group, the exciting chemistry between the characters is eagerly awaited.

The date of the premiere of King The Land is yet to be announced.

