2 PM’s Lee Jun-ho and Girl’s Generation YoonA have been confirmed to host the 2022 MBC Music Festival. On November 28, a source from MBC shared that Lee Jun-ho and YoonA have been selected as MCs for the 2022 MBC Music Festival.

The Music Festival will be held on December 31. It has been reported that both idols will be joined by Jang Sung-kyu.

YoonA has been hosting the MBC Music Festival for eight consecutive years, while this will be the fourth time Jang Sung-kyu has hosted the same music festival. Lee Jun-ho impressed everyone as the host of the 2021 MBC Music Festival.

Lee Jun-ho and YoonA gave a special performance in the 2021 MBC Music Festival

Last year, the two idols entertained everyone with their unexpected and special performances on Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes’ Senorita. The two charmed the viewers with their delicate and stunning dance steps. The facial expressions and unavoidable visuals charmed the audience.

When MBC uploaded their dance performance to their YouTube channel, the video garnered over 2 million views and fans went into a frenzy watching the performance.

Both idols are reportedly confirmed to star as leads in the upcoming comedy romance drama King the Land. The plot revolves around wealthy chaebol heir Goo Won and a cheerful Cheon Sa-rang.

The actor and singer will be taking on the role of Go Won, while YoonA will be playing the role of Cheon Sa-ra. When the two opposite personalities meet, they aspire to find happiness in each other. Additionally, King the Land is a reference to the VVIP business lounge, which serves as the dream place for hoteliers.

The singer and actor has starred in many hit dramas, including Good Manager, Just Between Lovers, Wok of Love, Confession, and The Red Sleeve. His character from the historical drama The Red Sleeve was much loved among the audience.

YoonA gained more fans after starring in the hit drama Big Mouth. She starred in many dramas, including Cinderella Man, Love Rain, Summer Love, The K2, The King in Love, Hush, and in many other Korean films.

Fans want Lee Jun-ho and YoonA to give another special performance

As soon as the news of Lee Jun-ho and YoonA hosting the 2022 MBC Music Festival came to light, fans started buzzing with a request for another special performance. They are also waiting for their drama, King the Land.

Fans are showing their continuous support for idols.

The sizzling chemistry between the two idols is creating a buzz among the fans.

Lee Jun-ho and YoonA will be seen together as presenters at the 2022 MBC Film Festival on December 31. Their upcoming drama King the Land is scheduled to premiere in the first half of 2023.

