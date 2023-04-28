“The cutest humans”: Fans go gaga over Kim Tae-ri and Lee Jun-ho’s interaction at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards

Fans cannot seem to get enough of Kim Tae-ri and Lee jun-ho’s interactions at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards held on April 28, 2023. The last time they shared the screen was at the same award function last year when they won awards. Seeing them return as award presenters this year made fans’ imaginations run wild. Some even began requesting drama with them.

Kim Tae-ri, 33, and Lee Jun-ho, 33, were the winners of Best Actress and Best Actor at last year’s Baeksang Arts Awards. The former won it for her rom-com drama Twenty-Five, Twenty-One while the latter won it for the historical romance drama, The Red Sleeve.

#BaeksangArtsAwards2023 just kim taeri and lee junho being the cutest humans just kim taeri and lee junho being the cutest humans#BaeksangArtsAwards2023 https://t.co/2MJX6KlvZw

Kim Tae-ri and Lee Jun-ho steal hearts as presenters at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards

Kim Tae-ri, known for her role in the 2016 movie The Handmaiden, stunned fans when she strutted hand-in-hand with The Red Sleeve actor Lee Jun-ho on stage. As last year’s Best Actor and Actress winners, the duo presented awards in the same categories this year, which was almost like passing the baton.

kdrama tweets @iconickdramas THE Kim Taeri x THE Lee Junho THE Kim Taeri x THE Lee Junho 🔥 https://t.co/IHCJR3pkPC

Both actors are known for their beauty and their acting talent. While Kim Tae-ri has several acclaimed and award-winning works on her roster, Lee Jun-ho rose to international recognition with his Netflix drama The Red Sleeve. Since the duo has hardly appeared in the same frame, the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards provided fans with a rare opportunity.

The Handmaiden actress and The Red Sleeve actor soon began trending with a few thousand tweets on Twitter. In particular, a 10-second clip of her talking to the actor and laughing at the end of it went viral with over 31.9k views.

Kim taeri is laughing like she just watched the funniest moments, babyyy Kim taeri is laughing like she just watched the funniest moments, babyyy 😭😭😭https://t.co/qta9cB18wJ

Fans were also head over heels for how the duo looked. Many echoed each others’ sentiments of watching them in a new series.

새벽이✨ @Sshana2 the vision the potential LEE JUNHO KIM TAERI DRAMA WHEN the vision the potential LEE JUNHO KIM TAERI DRAMA WHEN https://t.co/1GWLxTuQlQ

PENGUMUMAN DI TIMELINE @kdrama_menfess •kdm• need kim taeri and lee junho in a project tgt, i mean look at them omg gorgeous gorgeous people •kdm• need kim taeri and lee junho in a project tgt, i mean look at them omg gorgeous gorgeous people https://t.co/aoCS8a2nRG

Shamo 💚deranged era because of svt @luciferxdelena2 Where do I have to sign to get kim taeri and lee junho in a drama

Where do I have to sign to get kim taeri and lee junho in a drama https://t.co/9a0Pg2h5Xj

diana🌙 @cewgrande lee junho and kim taeri should get casted together one day lee junho and kim taeri should get casted together one day https://t.co/teFaCgG3tT

Fans react to Kim Tae-ri and Song Hye-kyo in one frame

As two of the top actresses in South Korea, The Handmaiden actress and The Glory actress Song Hye-kyo also had a rare interaction at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards.

Song Hye-kyo won the Best Actress in TV award. She was handed the trophy by The Handmaiden actress. Among the many moments that left fans in a frenzy, handing over the Best Actress award was one of them.

Although the interaction was short, fans went berserk over the two talented actresses, who hardly shared the same frame. One fan called it a “legendary moment” while another recorded Kim Tae-ri’s reaction to Song Hye-kyo’s speech.

‏ً @hyoIena kim taeri and song hyekyo in one frame…LEGENDARY MOMENT RIGHT HERE! kim taeri and song hyekyo in one frame…LEGENDARY MOMENT RIGHT HERE! https://t.co/aMjFal0HKN

The clip, posted on Twitter by @taeri_yeosin, showed the former clapping and laughing after the latter parodied her famous line from The Glory in her speech. Additionally, fans even loved that Lee Jun-ho also shared the same frame with the two actresses, even if for a short while.

930 by Tae Ri @taeri_yeosin Taeri laughed when Song Hye Kyo said “I received an award Yeonjin-ah” Taeri laughed when Song Hye Kyo said “I received an award Yeonjin-ah” 😂😂 https://t.co/5nWjH0mNp5

Kim Tae-ri will be making her comeback drama with SBS’ mystery-thriller series, Demon, next year. She has also reportedly received offers for a webtoon adaptation titled Jung Nyeon.

Idol actor Lee Jun-ho will be seen in JTBC’s upcoming drama, King The Land, opposite YoonA (Girls’ Generation). The cast and crew pictures from their script reading were released on April 27, 2023. The drama is slated to premiere in June 2023.

