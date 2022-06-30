2PM’s Lee Junho reveals he received over 100 offers after The Red Sleeve’s success

2PM’s Lee Junho enjoyed quite the popularity after his historical drama The Red Sleeve ended on a highly successful note. The idol-actor appeared on tvN’s famous variety show Yoo Quiz on the Block on the June 29 broadcast. He opened up about multiple things and addressed the rumors that were flying around recently.

Rumors about Lee Junho being offered roles in nearly all dramas had taken over the internet. As hosts Yoo Jae-suk and Jo Se-ho mentioned the rumor, the idol shared that he had received over 100 drama offers. Though he added that he was glad, he also shared that reviewing the scripts took a lot of time and energy.

“Thankfully, so many people are [offering me roles] that it takes me a long time to read and review [the scripts].”

2PM’s Lee Junho talks about The Red Sleeve's success and the viral My House fancam

The latest episode of Yoo Quiz on the Block featured The Red Sleeve superstar and 2PM’s member Lee Junho. The 32-year-old all-rounder has dabbled in singing, dancing, songwriting, composing and acting. With nearly 14 years of experience under his belt, the idol has enjoyed many peaks - two of which he discussed on Yoo Quiz on the Block.

The Red Sleeve is a historical fictional drama based on the romance between the King of Joseon and his court lady, Seong Deok-im, later Royal Noble Consort Uibin Seong. Lee Junho’s portrayal of King Jeongjo captured everyone’s attention, making him the most sought-after actor in the industry.

With rumors flying around about all K-drama roles being offered to him, the idol did acknowledge that he received more than 100 roles after the success of The Red Sleeve.

The hosts also brought up the much-awaited topic of Lee Junho’s viral fancam from 2PM’s 2015 performance of My House. The fancam recently trended in South Korea with everyone, from idols to regular people, dancing to its hook choreography. The fancam currently sits at 6.8 million views.

Addressing the popularity of the fancam, the 32-year-old idol-actor commented that he saw an increase in views, but assumed that it was just a phase. He thought that it would die down. Moreover, the fancam first went viral in 2020, when the idol was serving his mandatory military duties.

"I usually watch my performance videos often because if we make a comeback, I have to perform right away, and I don’t want to forget [the choreography]. One time, I was watching the ‘My House’ videos, and at some point, the number of views increased and there were many Korean comments. So I wondered, ‘Why are comments suddenly increasing?’"

The actor then added that he was “really thankful” for all the unexpected love that the performance received.

Meanwhile, the 2PM member won not only the hearts of people but also awards. He made history by winning Best TV Actor Male at the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards, becoming the first idol-actor to receive the prestigious recognition. He also won the Best Actor award at the Korea PD Awards and the Top Excellence Award, Actor in a Miniseries at the MBC Drama Awards.

In other news, JYP Entertainment recently launched the idol-actor's official Twitter account to keep fans up to date with his solo professional schedule.

2PM’s Lee Junho will be seen opposite SNSD’s YoonA in an upcoming chaebol drama temporarily titled King the Land.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far