2PM’s Junho is one of the most valuable idol-turned-actors, earning a whopping 100 million KRW per episode after The Red Sleeve success

2PM’s Junho has become one of the most sought-after idol-turned-actors, earning a whopping 100 million KRW per episode in a drama after his impressive performance in The Red Sleeve.

The stupendous success of the popular K-drama The Red Sleeve has put 2PM’s Junho on the map. In a recent episode of TMI News Show, 2PM's Junho was revealed to make over 100 million KRW (about $76,200 USD) per episode in a new project.

The Red Sleeve tells the story of a royal court romance between the King of Joseon, who believes that his duty is to his country comes before love, and a lady in the court who wants to protect the life she has chosen.

The MBC drama swept Korean and global audiences last year as the love story between a king and a palace maid became one of Korea’s most watched dramas in 2021.

2PM’s Junho reveals his impressive salary on the TMI News Show, fans rush to congratulate him

The Red Sleeve was arguably one of the biggest K-dramas last year alongside Netflix's Squid Game and D.P. Lead actor 2PM’s Junho is now reaping the rewards. He is getting paid over 100 million KRW each episode for his current project.

The heartbreakingly beautiful K-drama follows 2PM's Junho in the role of Yi San, who is eventually crowned as Joseon King Jeonjo. He is the perfectionist grandson of King Yeongjo. His father's death left a deep emotional scar, but he constantly tries to be a benevolent king to his subjects.

Lee Se-young stars opposite him as Seong Deok-im, who later becomes Royal Noble Consort Ui. A strong and fierce woman, she wants to live the life of her choice rather than be a part of the king's tribe of women.

Netizens couldn’t help but be in awe of the talented idol-turned-actor’s not-so-subtle flex on national television, and took to social media platforms to congratulate him on his well-deserved success. Of course, there had to be some savage memes thrown into the mix.

Fans dub 2PM’s Junho as “their King,” sharing GIFs and stills of his royal avatar.

K-drama fans also believe that Junho’s success will lead to other talented idol-turned-actors being taken more seriously by broadcast networks and producers.

SHCJaney @SHCJaney @allkpop After all this years, his time finally come @allkpop After all this years, his time finally come

Of course, fans continued to lavish praise on 2PM’s Junho and his fantastic performance as Joseon King Jeonjo, one year after The Red Sleeve originally aired.

cath🍀 @cozexoislife @allkpop the fact that i first liked him as an actor in Good Manager and Just Between Lovers. i know 2pm before but not really familiar with all the members but as an actor he’s really really impressive @allkpop the fact that i first liked him as an actor in Good Manager and Just Between Lovers. i know 2pm before but not really familiar with all the members but as an actor he’s really really impressive

Tintin Torreto 🍁 틴틴 ,BSN @tin_torreto

#junho @allkpop he deserved it! he really worked hard all through these years to be in his place right now. he deserved not just the pay but all the appreciation, admiration and all the love! @allkpop he deserved it! he really worked hard all through these years to be in his place right now. he deserved not just the pay but all the appreciation, admiration and all the love!😇#junho

The Red Sleeve was pitted against the Song Hye-kyo and Jang Ki-yong starrer drama, Now, We Are Breaking Up. The latter marked Song Hye-kyo’s comeback drama post her divorce and was hence highly anticipated amongst K-drama audiences.

However, the tide turned in Junho’s favor as his series dominated the ratings, finishing with 17.4 percent. The Red Sleeve catapulted 2PM’s Junho and Lee Se-young into well-deserved fame.

2PM’s Junho may star in upcoming action-romance Unwritten Law

Last month, it was reported that 2PM’s Junho has received an offer to play the lead role in the upcoming drama Unwritten Law. The action-romantic drama revolves around a blossoming romance between an underprivileged, neglected man and an unknown musical actress. It will be directed by Choi Jae-hoon, best known for films The Swordsman, Hypnosis, and The Killer: A Girl Who Deserves To Die.

Originally written as a film, Unwritten Law has now been revised into a six-episode drama and is in discussion to be broadcast on an OTT platform. Junho’s agency, JYP Entertainment, confirmed the casting offer and revealed that the project is still under consideration.

“Unwritten Law is one of the projects we’ve received an offer for. Nothing has been confirmed.”

Currently, Junho is awaiting filming for his upcoming romantic comedy drama King the Land alongside Girls’ Generation‘s YoonA, where he will play the role of a chaebol (heir) named Goo Won.

