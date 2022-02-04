Lee Se-young shares why she used 2PM Lee Junho’s photos as her wallpaper during ‘The Red Sleeve’

The Red Sleeve actors Lee Se-young and 2PM’s Lee Junho appeared on the latest episode of Radio Star that aired on February 2. In the show, Lee Se-young revealed why she kept the male lead’s photo as her wallpaper because it helps her immerse herself in her character more.

The actress discussed the funny incident and even revealed that she had done it previously for the period drama, The Crowned Clown.

'The Red Sleeve' actress Lee Se-young reveals she kept 2PM Lee Junho's photo as her wallpaper

In the second installment of MBC's Radio Star, 2PM's Lee Junho, Lee Se-young, Jang Hye-jin, Oh Dae-hwan, Kang Hoon, and Lee Min-ji from The Red Sleeve team had a fun talk show time after dancing to My House in traditional hanboks in the first installment.

Host Kim Gura asked Lee Se-young about her bizarre technique of fully immersing herself in her character. The actress responded,

"While we were filming ‘The Red Sleeve,’ I made Junho’s face my phone wallpaper.”

Lee Se-young explained that she did the same for her previous drama where she kept Yeo Jin-goo's photo as her phone wallpaper. The actress explained that the process helps her get more deeply involved with the fictional romance.

She further added that people around her asked during the show's filming if she kept 2PM Lee Junho's photo as her wallpaper yet, but she didn't do it right away as Seong Deok-im started liking Crown Prince Yi-san after some time.

Apparently, recalling the technique wasn't just embarrassing for the actress, but also the male lead - the Crown Prince Yi-san. Lee Se-young revealed that Lee Junho was "too embarrassed" to click a photo for her, so she had to make do with a polaroid.

"Junho said he was too embarrassed to take a photo [for my wallpaper],” she added, “so I asked him to sign a Polaroid that we took at the press conference, and I set that as my wallpaper."

The episode offered fans an insight into their current favorite K-drama couple. Meanwhile, The Red Sleeve cast's appearance made Radio Star's rating go above 8% viewership, clocking it at 8.3%. The cast's arrival marked the first episode in the show's two-year history to earn more than 8% ratings.

The Red Sleeve is a historical romance drama based on the real-life love story of King Jeog-jo and his royal concubine, Seong Ui-bin, who was a court lady. The drama opened at 5.7% nationwide ratings and achieved impressive double-digit ratings from just the seventh episode. The finale ended with a whopping 17.4% viewership ratings.

