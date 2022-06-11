Lee Jun-ho offered lead role in the upcoming drama Unwritten Law

2PM member Lee Jun-ho continues his charmed run as an actor with his recent offer for a brand new drama.

The idol-turned-actor's last appearance was in the fan-favorite sageuk drama The Red Sleeve, where he played the role of King Jeongjo. The star's romance with the Joseon era king and Royal Noble Consort Uibin Seon won over many hearts, cementing Lee Jun-ho's position as an actor.

Turns out, fans of the star will not have to wait too long for his next venture.

Lee Jun-ho is yet to accept the lead role in the new series

On June 10, a representative from the idol's agency, JYP Entertainment, confirmed the news that Jun-ho has been offered a role in the upcoming drama Unwritten Law. They said:

“‘Unwritten Law’ is one of the projects we’ve received an offer for. Nothing has been confirmed.”

Reportedly, the actor was approached to play the lead in the action drama.

Unwritten Law will explore the strange love story of a disadvantaged, neglected man and a relatively unknown musician-actor. The upcoming drama will be directed by Choi Jae-hoon, best known for Hypnosis, The Killer: A Girl Who Deserves To Die, and The Swordsman.

Incidentally, Unwritten Law was originally planned as a feature film. The script, however, was soon revised into a six-episode drama instead, and will now be aired on OTT platforms.

While it has not been confirmed whether Lee Jun-ho will be taking on the role yet, fans are excited just by the prospect itself. They are eagerly awaiting news of further developments.

What has Lee Jun Ho been up to?

The actor is currently filming for the upcoming romantic comedy drama King the Land in which he has been cast opposite Girls’ Generation‘s YoonA. The 2PM member will shed off his kingly attire for the show to play the suave Chaebol heir Goo Won.

The actor's performance in The Red Sleeve helped the Korean audience recognise his talent. There is no doubt that he is one of the most versatile, multi-faceted stars in the country. For his role as the Joseon emperor, Lee Jun-ho took home the Best Actor award at the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards for his extraordinary performance. He beat several talented actors to the award, including Jung Hae-in and Lee Jung-jae.

With the win, he became the first idol-actor to win the Best Actor award in the TV category. While collecting the award, Lee Jun-ho said:

“I’m a person who dreams for the things I want to achieve. I dream of becoming a better person, one that all of you or myself are satisfied with. I will do much better in the future."

Incidentally, the Best Actor award was not the only one that the actor took home that day. Lee Jun-ho also won the Tiktok Popularity Award at the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards.

The Red Sleeve happens to be one of 2021's most loved dramas, with its two final episodes securing average nationwide viewership ratings of 17 percent and 17.4 percent, respectively.

