2PM member Junho is the new face for Subway Korea's latest commercial

2PM's Junho featured in Subway Korea's latest commercial. The K-pop idol got a chance to showcase his acting skills in this refreshing advertisement. Earlier, the food chain giant released a statement explaining their decision to have Junho in the commercial.

Lee Jun-ho, aka Junho, is a South Korean singer, songwriter, dancer, composer, and actor. He is a member of the K-pop boy band 2PM which consists of six members: Junho, Jun. K, Nichkhun, Taecyeon, Wooyoung, and Chansung.

In July 2013, Junho debuted as an actor in the Korean movie Cold Eyes. The young idol is also famous for his roles in Good Manager, Rain or Shine, and The Red Sleeve.

2PM's Junho shares pictures from his recent Subway commerical photoshoot

On January 9, 2022, Subway Korea released a new advertisement for its campaign, Choose For Me, with the hashtag #better_choice. The food chain chose K-pop idol Junho to star as the face of this particular campaign and posted the official video on its Instagram handle and YouTube channel.

In the advertisement, Junho wore a sweater in Subway's iconic green color. The campaign video shows the K-pop idol choosing healthy options like using the staircase rather than the elevator. It also showed Junho opting for a nourishing Subway sandwich over mainstream junk food.

Subway Korea released a statement which explained why they chose K-pop idol Junho to star as the face of the food chain's new campaign advertisement. It revealed,

"Junho was chosen based on the fact that he has always worked hard in his given roles, whether as a singer or an actor, even when he wasn't recognized, and has now become a positive icon of hard work and growth for the Korean public."

Subway is popularly known and trusted for offering healthier alternatives to people who are looking for a quick bite on-the-go. Through its initiative, the food chain highlights and stresses that their menu has been designed keeping in mind the customers’ ambition of leading a healthy and active lifestyle.

With this in mind, it offers a wide range of food items like various low fat, high protein, and low-calorie options that to their customers.

