From BTS' Jungkook to BLACKPINK's Jisoo: A complete K-Pop winners list at China Year End Awards 2023

China Year End Awards 2023 has announced its list of winners for the year and as usual, there is a strong K-pop representation among them. The annually held turn-of-the-year award ceremony announced its artist nominations on December 20 and garnered hype owing to its roster full of celebrated names under several categories.

From BTS' Jungkook being dubbed the Most Nominated Artist (19 nominations) despite having no official promotions in China, to BLACKPINK (as a group) and individual members Jisoo and Jennie bagging multiple wins, this year's run of China Year End Awards displayed a tough showdown between worthy nominees.

Check out the entire list of K-pop winners at the China Year End Awards 2023 below.

Meet the K-pop winners of the China Year End Awards 2023: BTS' Jungkook, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, (G)I-DLE, SEVENTEEN, EXO, and more

Before we dive into the list of awardees this season at the China Year End Awards, it is important to note how many of the artists got nominated (or won) for the first time and impressively had multiple nominations from the get-go, like, BTS' Jungkook and BLACKPINK's Jisoo.

At the same time, other first-time nominees included Brazilian singer and songwriter Anitta and American rapper Latto. Notably, EXO and IVE were the most-nominated groups this year, with both taking up 15 nominations each.

Here is the detailed list of this year's K-pop winners at the China Year End Awards:

Best Selling International Single - ME by BLACKPINK's Jisoo (ME sold 1,069,000 digital copies in China)

Best Selling International Album - FML by SEVENTEEN (FML sold 489, 000 digital copies in China)

Best Selling Female Kpop Album - I feel by (G)I-DLE (I feel sold 485,000 digital copies in China)

Best Selling Male Kpop Single - Seven (ft. Latto) by BTS' Jungkook (Seven sold over 521,000 copies)

Best Selling Kpop Single - ME by BLACKPINK's Jisoo (The Flower singer's second win with 1 million-seller ME)

Best Selling K-pop Album - FML by SEVENTEEN (The group's second win)

Best Selling Solo Kpop Album - Golden by BTS' Jungkook (The BTS maknae's second victory with over 90,000 digital copies sold)

Best Selling Male Solo Kpop Single (Non-Collab) - Good Enough by EXO's Chanyeol (selling over 103,000 digital copies, Chanyeol bags his first CYEA ever)

Best Selling Solo Female Kpop Album - To. X by Taeyeon (with over 63,000 copies sold, she takes home her first-ever CYEA)

Best Selling Group Single - Let Me In by EXO (The group's first win this year with 290,000 digital copies of Let Me In sold)

Best Selling Female Group Single - THE GIRLS by BLACKPINK (CYEA's most-awarded artist in history, BLACKPINK sold 265,000 digital copies of THE GIRLS)

Best Selling Group Album - FML by SEVENTEEN (The Super group's third grab)

Best Selling Female Group Album - I feel by (G)I-DLE (2nd win)

Best Selling Group - Singles - EXO (The SM Entertainment group's 2nd win having sold over 460,000 singles in 2023 from Let Me In and Hear Me Out)

Best Selling Group - Albums - SEVENTEEN (The group's 4th victory having sold over 715,000 digital albums in China in 2023 from 17th Heaven and FML)

Expand Tweet

Best Selling Western Single - Seven (ft. Latto) by BTS' Jungkook (The idol's 3rd and Latto's 2nd grab)

Best Selling All English Single - You & Me by BLACKPINK's Jennie (her first-ever CYEA win, selling over 570,000 digital copies with the track)

Best Selling OST - THE GIRLS by BLACKPINK (2nd win for the group)

Best Selling Remix Single - Do It Like That by TXT and Jonas Brothers

Best Selling Remix Album - Like Crazy (Remixes) by BTS' Jimin (His first CYEA win)

Best Selling Collaboration Single - Seven (ft. Latto) by BTS' Jungkook

Best Selling Latin Single - Back For More by TXT and Anitta (2nd award for TXT and 1st for Anitta, making her the first Latina/Latino in History to win at CYEA)

Expand Tweet

Best Selling Solo Kpop Single - ME by BLACKPINK's Jisoo

Best Selling Male Solo Kpop Single - Seven (ft. Latto) by BTS' Jungkook

Best Selling Single - ME by BLACKPINK's Jisoo

BTS's Jungkook emerged as the year's most-honored artist, taking home five awards. On the other hand, with her four wins at the China Year End Awards 2023, BLACKPINK's Jisoo took home the BIG 4 categories alongside Singaporean singer-songwriter JJ Lin.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, other K-pop artists to have taken home the most honors at the China Year End Awards 2023 include SEVENTEEN (4 wins), TXT (2 wins), (G)I-DLE (2 wins), EXO (2 wins), and BLACKPINK (2 wins).