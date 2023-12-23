Fans trend "ITUNES KING PARK JIMIN" as the BTS member becomes the first soloist to have 7 songs with over 100 #1's on iTunes in history

BTS' Jimin has become the first and only soloist to have seven songs clinch the #1 position across 100+ countries in iTunes history. This achievement comes to him after his brand new solo single Closer Than This hit the #1 spot on iTunes in 100 countries on December 23, just a day after its release.

Closer Than This, which was released on December 22, topped the iTunes Top Song charts in 90 countries worldwide earlier today, i.e., December 23, as reported by Jimin's agency, BigHit Music. Within mere hours of this, the song took over iTunes across 100 countries, including the United States, Japan, Germany, France, India, and more.

In doing so, Closer Than This joins the ranks of With You (119), Like Crazy (119), Filter (118), Set Me Free Pt.2 (113), Vibe (102), and Angel Pt.1 (100), which had achieved this milestone earlier.

This major feat is being lauded and celebrated by ARMYs (BTS fans) all around the globe as they take to their social media handles and trend the artist. X is being flooded under tags like "CONGRATULATIONS JIMIN," "RECORD BREAKER JIMIN," and "ITUNES KING PARK JIMIN," among others.

"This is his power": Fans shower BTS' Jimin with praise on latest iTunes victory

Closer Than This was announced by BigHit Music on Wednesday, December 20, this year, exactly eight days after his military enlistment with fellow BTS member Jungkook. The digital single was released as a parting gift to the ARMYs with a sweet promise.

The song also sounds like an ode to his journey with BTS, having lyrics like, "Starting on June 13, to the us of thе present, herе and now." He further goes on to state how the separation from ARMYs is like letting go of their hand for a brief moment, like a comma in the story. It further looks forward to a purple-colored day of union.

What takes the song up a notch is its music video, which includes glimpses from BTS' debut showcase. It also shows scenes from the song's creation and recording sessions, alongside several clips of BTS' concerts and performances. In short, a ride for ARMYs from 2013 to 2023.

Furthermore, the MV shot up to the top of YouTube's Music Video Trending Worldwide list not long after its release. At the time of writing, the song had 4.7 million views and 1.2 million likes and counting.

Seeing the value Closer Than This holds emotionally among ARMYs, it is no wonder it rose to #1 on iTunes in a whopping count of 100 countries. Not just that, it also became his fourth song to do so in 24 hours other than With You, Like Crazy, Set Me Free Pt.2, and Closer Than This.

Check out fan reactions to the Face-off singer's new title as the first and only individual artist to have seven songs with over 100 #1's on iTunes in history.

BTS' Jimin's Closer Than This continues to make streaming feats

As per December 22 records, BTS' Jimin's Closer Than This debuted at #172 on Spotify Daily Top Songs USA with a total of 403,388 streams. On the same day, it also debuted at #36 on Spotify Daily Top Songs Global, becoming the highest new entry and amassing 3,086,233 filtered streams.

The 28-year-old idol joined the South Korean military on December 12, 2023, alongside BTS' Jungkook, with fellow groupmates RM and V having enrolled on December 11. Jimin and BTS' latest enlistees are expected to finish their duties in 2025.